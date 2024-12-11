Nutrient Launches AI Assistant to Transform Document Interaction

AI Assistant revolutionizes document management with advanced AI features, improving efficiency and user experience.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient , the leading document processing technology and workflow automation platform, today announced the launch of AI Assistant, a groundbreaking new tool designed to enhance document interaction with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features. This innovative assistant brings AI chat capabilities to documents, offering powerful editing features such as assisted redaction, summarization, and translation.

As AI Assistant contextually comprehends and interacts using natural language, it empowers users to:

"AI Assistant is a game-changer for the way people interact with their documents," said Nutrient VP of Product Miloš Đekić. "You can effortlessly collate information and generate summaries in seconds. Ask questions in your language and style and instantly get insights into the contents of the document without sifting through hundreds of pages. Use slang — it doesn't matter — you make the rules. What's even more important is, with AI Assistant, you can actually change a document by simply asking for the change. We started with AI-assisted redaction and the result is beyond our expectations."

Built into Nutrient's industry-leading document viewer, AI Assistant integrates directly with Document Engine and Nutrient Web SDK, eliminating the need for additional API calls or complex workflows. Users can easily manage and throttle usage to control costs, ensuring efficient and cost-effective operations.

