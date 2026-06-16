Nutrient launches Documents for Salesforce, consolidating the enterprise document lifecycle inside the CRM

A natively built Salesforce solution that governs the full document lifecycle — generation, editing, redaction, and signing — inside the system of record, giving enterprise teams the document infrastructure and human-in-the-loop controls that modern, AI-ready operations demand.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient, the leading provider of document infrastructure for the AI era, today announced Nutrient Documents for Salesforce, a natively built solution that consolidates the enterprise document lifecycle - generation, editing, redaction, and signing - inside Salesforce.

For organizations that anchor revenue, legal, and compliance operations in Salesforce, document workflows remain the weakest link in the system of record. Quotes, contracts, NDAs, service agreements, and case-driven approvals are typically generated outside the CRM, edited in disconnected desktop applications, routed through email, signed in third-party platforms, and returned to shared drives. The cost - measured in deal-cycle time, manual data re-entry, audit exposure, and compliance gaps - scales with the value of the work itself.

Nutrient Documents for Salesforce eliminates that fragmentation. Templates, generation, editing, redaction, signing initiation, and envelope tracking all live on the Salesforce record, governed by the same permissions and controls organizations already operate under.

A native architecture for governed document workflows

Nutrient Documents for Salesforce is engineered for organizations where governance, auditability, and platform consolidation are not negotiable. Capabilities span the full document lifecycle:

Template management and document generation. Administrators build and maintain templates without writing queries, using merge fields, conditional logic, repeating sections, and related-record references. Generation pulls live record data from any standard or custom Salesforce object, eliminating snapshot drift between the CRM and the document.

In-org review, editing, and collaboration. Users view, review, and edit PDF and DOCX content in a Salesforce-native WYSIWYG experience, with markup, comments, and collaboration cues tied to the record. Final outputs export to PDF or DOCX without leaving the platform.

Redaction and signing. Sensitive content is redacted before sharing. Legally binding signatures are initiated from the record, with envelope routing, reminders, and signing status visible to stakeholders directly in Salesforce.

Enterprise security and compliance. The solution aligns with Salesforce permissions and enterprise controls, and produces audit-ready document and approval history on the record.

"Salesforce is the system of record for the work that drives revenue, customer relationships, and compliance, but the documents inside that work have lived in disconnected tools for too long," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of Nutrient. "Enterprises can no longer accept the security, audit, and operational cost of that fragmentation. Nutrient Documents for Salesforce runs natively, governs the full lifecycle, and keeps the record the single source of truth. As AI agents take on more of the document work inside enterprise systems, having that governed infrastructure already in place becomes a prerequisite, not a nice-to-have. "

Strategic outcomes for the enterprise

Customers adopting Nutrient Documents for Salesforce can expect:

Reduced tool sprawl and total cost of ownership. A single solution replaces template engines, external editors, and standalone signing platforms, consolidating spend and procurement under existing Salesforce contracts.

A single solution replaces template engines, external editors, and standalone signing platforms, consolidating spend and procurement under existing Salesforce contracts. Tighter governance and audit posture. Permissions, version history, approval state, and envelope status remain on the record, aligned with existing controls and SOC 2 Type II compliance.

Permissions, version history, approval state, and envelope status remain on the record, aligned with existing controls and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Faster cycle times. Live record data, in-org editing, and embedded signing eliminate the export–edit–reupload loop that slows quotes, contracts, and approvals - and establish the document infrastructure that future automation and AI-assisted workflows require.

Built for teams that live in Salesforce

Sales & revenue operations: Consolidate quote, proposal, and contract execution inside the CRM and shorten deal-cycle time.

Consolidate quote, proposal, and contract execution inside the CRM and shorten deal-cycle time. Legal & contracts: Standardize templates, govern clause updates without engineering cycles, and maintain audit-ready history on the record.

Standardize templates, govern clause updates without engineering cycles, and maintain audit-ready history on the record. Regulated teams: Enforce role-based access, redact before files leave the record, and preserve a single auditable trail of document activity.

Availability

Nutrient Documents for Salesforce is available now. To learn more, visit nutrient.io/salesforce or read our Documents for Salesforce product launch release.

About Nutrient

Nutrient is the leading provider of document infrastructure for the AI era. Nutrient delivers on the core requirements of next-generation enterprise document workflows: infrastructure that agents and applications can build on, governance that keeps documents auditable and compliant, and interfaces that keep humans in the loop where judgment is essential. From secure SDKs to enterprise workflow automation, Nutrient empowers thousands of global organizations to turn static files into intelligent, executable business assets. Learn more at nutrient.io.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR Tech for Nutrient

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutrient