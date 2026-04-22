Nutrient Advances Workflow Platform with Agentic AI for Enterprise-grade Speed and Consistency in Document-heavy Operations

RALEIGH, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient, the document intelligence company for modern businesses, today announced significant advancements to its Workflow automation platform, expanding how enterprises design, execute, and govern document-heavy processes.

As organizations adopt AI and push to modernize operations, many still face the same underlying problem: The document-heavy processes that drive onboarding, approvals, compliance, and audits remain fragmented, manual, and difficult to govern at scale. While AI agents are making workflow automation more powerful, they're also increasing the need for traceability, validation, and control.

Nutrient Workflow addresses this gap by combining Nutrient's industry-leading document infrastructure, process orchestration, and agentic AI, turning complex, document-heavy processes into repeatable, governed workflows.

Built for how enterprise work actually happens

Nutrient Workflow is designed around four core principles that reflect the realities of modern enterprise operations.

Document-centric expertise — Built on the same document infrastructure trusted in Nutrient's SDKs, Workflow gives organizations precise and consistent control over how documents are created, reviewed, approved, processed, and preserved.

Compliance with confidence — Governance, approvals, and auditability are built into the workflow itself, helping teams move faster without sacrificing policy enforcement or regulatory control.

Flexible and scalable by design — Organizations can model workflows around their existing processes, systems, and decision paths, and then scale them across teams, regions, and use cases as the business evolves.

Agentic AI where it matters — AI agents handle repetitive tasks such as data extraction, routing, and validation, while humans remain in control of higher-risk decisions and exception handling.

Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to move beyond fragmented automation and create repeatable, standardized systems for document-driven work.

Turning complex processes into repeatable systems

Nutrient Workflow provides the orchestration layer that turns document intelligence into reliable operational execution. By combining document infrastructure, workflow logic, and agentic AI — including purpose-built workflow agents — organizations can move from fragmented manual processes to repeatable systems that are intelligent, auditable, and built to scale. The result is the consistency and control enterprise environments require.

AI agents are now embedded in the workflow, so repetitive document tasks are handled automatically, while humans stay in control of decisions and exceptions. With these capabilities, organizations can now:

Use natural language to build fully structured forms in seconds, not hours.

Accelerate approvals with agentic, policy-driven recommendations that help reviewers act quickly and confidently.

Transform incoming documents into structured data that powers routing, assignments, and downstream systems.

Ensure long-term traceability with full audit trails that log every action, decision, and milestone.

AI operates within the defined workflows — not outside of them — ensuring automation aligns with organizational policies, compliance requirements, and human review. Teams can configure how AI is applied at each step, balancing efficiency with oversight depending on the sensitivity of the task.

The result is faster execution, greater consistency, and improved visibility into how work moves across the business.

Enabling the next phase of enterprise operations

These advancements reflect Nutrient's broader vision: helping organizations move beyond isolated automation and toward fully integrated, document-centric operations.

"Enterprises don't struggle with a lack of tools. They struggle with making document-heavy work reliable, repeatable, and scalable," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO at Nutrient. "Nutrient Workflow brings documents, process logic, and intelligent automation together into a single, governed system, so organizations can move faster without losing control."

Availability

Nutrient Workflow is available today. Organizations can leverage its capabilities to streamline operations, improve compliance, and scale document-centric processes wherever document work happens.

To learn more, visit nutrient.io/workflow-automation or view our Workflow product launch webinar on demand.

About Nutrient

Nutrient is the document intelligence company transforming how businesses convert static documents into dynamic value drivers. By unifying industry-leading SDKs with agentic AI and document-centric workflow automation, Nutrient empowers thousands of global organizations to turn static files into intelligent, executable business assets. From secure application development to enterprise-wide automation, Nutrient ensures documents are no longer bottlenecks, but active drivers of growth, compliance, and innovation. Learn more at nutrient.io.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR Tech for Nutrient

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutrient