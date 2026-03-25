Nutrient expands AI Assistant, automating multi-step document workflows inside any application

RALEIGH, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient, the document intelligence company for modern businesses, today announced a major update to its AI Assistant, adding a document editing agent that autonomously plans, executes, and adapts across multi-step tasks. The updated AI Assistant has access to Nutrient's purpose-built document tools for rendering, structure-aware extraction, form operations, annotation, and redaction to complete end-to-end document workflows inside any application.

Enterprise teams evaluating document agents now face a build-versus-embed decision. They can assemble their own stack by stitching together LLMs, document parsing and rendering, tool orchestration, and governance controls, then maintain it as workflows and compliance needs evolve. Or they can embed a pre-built, policy-governed agent designed for production document work from day one. First introduced in early 2025, Nutrient AI Assistant is deployed directly inside the Nutrient Viewer SDK users already rely on, where it benefits from high-fidelity document rendering and purpose-built document tooling rather than brittle, one-off integrations.

With this release, Nutrient introduces an agentic document editing agent to AI Assistant. This new reasoning layer is able to plan and execute multi-step workflows using Nutrient's purpose-built document tools (rendering, structure-aware extraction, form operations, annotation, and redaction), while being governed by custom skills — reusable task definitions that encode domain-specific logic — and three-tier approval policies (autonomous, confirmation-required, or prohibited). Developers don't have to stitch together parsing, chunking strategies, prompts, and brittle tool calls. They simply embed the SDK, configure rules and permissions, and get a document agent that operates with production-grade accuracy and compliance inside their product.

For document-heavy organizations, this means an agent that interprets what employees need, applies pre-configured skills and business logic, and produces results tailored to how they actually operate. For the developers building those applications, it means an embeddable SDK with an autonomous editing agent they can configure with their company's rules, workflows, and compliance requirements — connected to the LLM provider of their choice.

"Every enterprise we talk to is trying to solve the same problem: they need AI that works with their documents, not just reads them. But they also need it to run inside their own application, under their own rules," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of Nutrient. "We're giving developers and the enterprises they serve a document agent they can embed, configure, and trust — one that operates inside their applications with the security and control their organizations expect."

What's new: the document editing agent

Agentic execution inside the viewer: A reasoning layer plans work, selects tools, and carries multi-step document tasks through to completion using the viewer's high-fidelity rendering and document structure.

Observe, verify, adapt: The agent executes actions in sequence, observes results, verifies outcomes, and adjusts as needed across extraction, form filling, annotation, and redaction workflows.

Staged changes with approval: Edits are staged for review and applied permanently only after approval, keeping humans in control of the final output.

Policy-governed autonomy: Organizations define what the agent knows (skills), how it operates (context), and what it can do (approval policies) - from fully autonomous actions to hard prohibitions.

Not a single-shot feature: A tool-using system designed to execute document work reliably inside the application where users already operate.

Built for document-heavy industries

AI Assistant is designed for industries where accuracy, compliance, and auditability are critical, including:

Legal : Extract liability caps and indemnification clauses from a contract, then stage redactions of client names for attorney review before permanent removal.

: Extract liability caps and indemnification clauses from a contract, then stage redactions of client names for attorney review before permanent removal. Financial services : Read a receipt and populate an expense report automatically. Extract invoice line items or redact bank account numbers before audit sharing.

: Read a receipt and populate an expense report automatically. Extract invoice line items or redact bank account numbers before audit sharing. Construction : Render a blueprint, extract door dimensions from the second-floor plan, pull window schedules from tables, and highlight fire-rated material references.

: Render a blueprint, extract door dimensions from the second-floor plan, pull window schedules from tables, and highlight fire-rated material references. Healthcare : Extract patient demographics from intake forms, summarize lab report findings with citations to specific pages, or redact PHI before sharing with research teams.

: Extract patient demographics from intake forms, summarize lab report findings with citations to specific pages, or redact PHI before sharing with research teams. Government: Identify personal identifiers across a public records request, stage redactions for review, and apply permanent removal on confirmation.

Your business logic, embedded in the agent

Document automation only creates value when it behaves the way a business operates. This is especially true in regulated, document-heavy work where "almost right" is a risk. Nutrient AI Assistant is built so organizations can apply their rules to every workflow and get consistent outcomes across teams, documents, and applications.

For developers, this means they can deliver that consistency inside their application without building and maintaining a bespoke document agent stack. They embed the Viewer SDK and configure governance controls so higher-risk actions follow prescribed approval paths, while lower-risk steps can run automatically. The result is workflow automation that matches how the business works and still fits the organization's compliance and review model as requirements evolve.

Ultimately, Nutrient AI Assistant helps companies turn document work from a bottleneck into a repeatable, policy-aligned process that improves speed, reduces risk, and increases operational consistency.

Embedded, not bolted on

Nutrient AI Assistant runs as a service that plugs directly into Nutrient's Web, iOS, Android, and React Native SDKs — the same SDKs developers already use to view and edit documents. The AI interface is built into the viewer, with no context switching, no copy-paste, and no external application required. Organizations can connect AI Assistant to the LLM provider of their choice, including OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, AWS Bedrock, Anthropic Claude, or self-hosted models, keeping full control over where data is processed. On the backend, AI Assistant integrates with your existing data layer and can be deployed standalone or paired with Nutrient's server-side document management platform (Document Engine) for centralized storage, collaboration, and version control. Organizations keep full control over where data lives and how the agent operates within their infrastructure.

Looking ahead

Future enhancements include workflow templates for common business processes, deeper visual understanding for complex document layouts, and observability tools that give organizations transparency into how the agent arrives at its decisions.

Availability

The document editing agent is available now in the Nutrient Web Viewer SDK. The chat agent is available across Web, iOS, Android, and React Native SDKs. Editing agent support on mobile and hybrid platforms is coming later in 2026. Developers can get started immediately.

To learn more, watch our demo or visit https://www.nutrient.io/sdk/ai-assistant/

About Nutrient

Nutrient is the document intelligence company transforming how modern businesses convert information into value. By unifying industry-leading SDKs with agentic AI and document-centric workflow automation, Nutrient empowers thousands of global organizations to turn static files into intelligent, executable business assets. From secure application development to enterprise-wide automation, Nutrient ensures that documents are no longer bottlenecks, but active drivers of growth, compliance, and innovation. Learn more at nutrient.io.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR Tech for Nutrient

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutrient