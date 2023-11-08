Nutrient Survival: Battling Food Insecurity in the Military This Thanksgiving

The veteran-led end-to-end food technology company is hosting a turkey drive in support of U.S. Army Pacific Chaplains' Operation Helping Hand

RENO, Nev., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient Survival, the pioneering force in Special Ops Grade nutritional innovation, is making waves this Thanksgiving by not only offering nutrient-dense survival food, but also by giving back to those who serve our nation. Since its inception in 2020, Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth, thanks to its patented nutrient-dense products and compelling brand proposition. Now, the veteran-led company is looking for more ways to serve those who are currently serving our country.

As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, it's essential to remember that not everyone is fortunate enough to have a warm meal. The holiday season often highlights the issue of food scarcity. Nutrient Survival is donating funds to buy up to 100 turkeys in support of the U.S. Army Pacific Chaplains’ Operation Helping Hand to show gratitude to the brave men and women in active duty service.

As Americans gather around our tables on November 23, it's essential to remember that not everyone is fortunate enough to have a warm meal. The holiday season often highlights the issue of food scarcity. Recent data from the RAND Corporation (Food Insecurity in the U.S. Military: Responses to Eight Topics Raised by Congress), reveals that food insecurity is a critical issue for military families, with a surprising breakdown:

30% of military members who report living on base experience food insecurity, which is 7 percent more than members living off base who are categorized as food insecure.

A surprising result of this analysis is how Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) factored into food insecurity for members living on base. About 75% of members who live on base receive BAH, and food insecurity was higher among those members (32%) than among those living off base who receive BAH (23%). Moreover, members living on base and receiving BAH were more likely to be food insecure (32%) than those living on base who do not receive BAH (25%).

In total, 25.8% of Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel were food insecure, with 15.4% of that number being active duty troops.

It is also important to note that food insecurity among military members is often compounded by social and career stigmas. Military members are concerned that asking for help with food insecurity or general financial problems will negatively affect their military careers, potentially even leading to a loss of their security clearance. The military culture of self-sufficiency and pride also prevents members from seeking help. Nutrient Survival recognizes these challenges and is committed to supporting service members in times of need.

Former Army Ranger and current CEO of Nutrient Survival, Eric Christianson, explained, "Nutrient Survival is not just a brand; it's a mission. And we can't forget our roots. Our commitment to supporting active-duty service members is a small way of expressing our gratitude for their incredible sacrifice and service. We learned about this opportunity from one of our long-standing partners, Alaska Prepper, and just had to be a part of it."

Nutrient Survival is not just a food company; it's an end-to-end food technology marvel. Offering nutrient-dense survival food designed to meet the same nutritional requirements as the U.S. military's elite Special Ops units, Nutrient Survival stands out by delivering six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand. In a world where nutrition is vital for survival, Nutrient Survival is setting new standards, ensuring that people are well-prepared for emergencies as well as everyday life.

About Nutrient Survival

Nutrient Survival LLC is an end-to-end food technology company offering nutrient dense survival food for emergencies and every day. Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth since its introduction in 2020, behind its patented nutrient dense products and compelling brand proposition. Designed to the same nutritional requirements of the US military for its elite Special Ops units, the brand delivers six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand.

Nutrient Survival meals designed using the nutritional standards specified in Department of Defense pubs AR 40-25/OPNAVINST 10110.1/MCO 10110.49/AFI 44–141 for Restricted Rations, those rations intended for use on special operations missions. Meals meet or exceed standards for 23 nutrients on a per calorie basis. Neither the US Armed Forces nor the US Federal Government has approved, endorsed or authorized this product. The opinions expressed are solely those of the individual's.

