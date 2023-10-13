Nutrient Survival Launches BrainCare Drink to Optimize and Protect Our Most Complex and Vital Organ

Nutrient Survival

13 Oct, 2023, 07:01 ET

The leading Special Ops Grade performance nutrition food brand is helping improve cognitive performance with their latest product offering

RENO, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient Survival, veteran-led pioneer in nutritional innovation, introduces its breakthrough brain targeted drink, BrainCare, to its existing BrainCare line. This revolutionary offering is set to transform the way we nourish our brains, providing essential nutrients to support longevity and quality of life – without the need for pills or pharmaceuticals.

The "daily drinker," which features a delicious Tropical Lemonade natural flavor, is designed to provide the brain a powerful nutrient packed cocktail to help boost memory, sharpen focus and improve cognitive performance. Each 19g serving includes 40 essential nutrients, nine bioactive brain ingredients, four neurotransmitter converters and three brain energy amino acids.

"When we consider longevity and vitality, we need to consider lifespan together with quality-of-life. Brain health is at the very core of this 'healthspan' formula, which is what inspired the creation of BrainCare," stated Nutrient Survival CEO, Eric Christianson.

Specifically, the BrainCare Drink is a testament to the brand's philosophy of harnessing the power of food to provide essential brain-nourishing nutrients, delivering a potent blend of bioactive ingredients including:

  • Phosphatidylserine: A fatty substance that envelops and protects brain cells while supporting the generation of new neurons.
  • Acetyl L-carnitine: An antioxidant known for its role in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Alpha-GPC: A building block of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter vital for memory and cognition.
  • BCP (Beta-Caryophyllene): Naturally occurring in essential oils, BCP reduces inflammation and shows promise in enhancing reasoning, concentration, memory, and focus, especially in the elderly.
  • Quercetin: A flavonoid that helps reduce beta-amyloid formation in the brain and improves neurotransmitter function.
  • Alpha Lipoic Acid: A potent antioxidant that supports the generation of the antioxidant glutathione in the body and regenerates other antioxidants.
  • Co-enzyme Q-10: A powerful antioxidant with brain-protecting benefits.
  • N-acetyl cysteine: Essential for making glutathione and valued for its role in antioxidant production.
  • Hesperidin: A powerful flavonoid known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

"We believe in a holistic approach to brain health, one that doesn't rely on endless pills," Christianson continued. "Nutrient Survival's BrainCare line is our answer to the need for brain-boosting nutrition from real food. Our commitment to cognitive well-being has led us to create a delicious and effective solution that empowers people to nourish their brains naturally."

Available online in Tropical Lemonade, this BrainCare Drink offers a delightful addition to your daily routine without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It's also dairy, gluten and soy free. Simply mix it with water or add it to your morning juice.

For a limited time, Nutrient Survival is offering an exclusive opportunity to experience its complete line of brain targeted products for free with the BrainCare Variety Sampler, just pay shipping when you use code BRAINFOOD at checkout.

To learn more about how you can enhance your memory, sharpen your focus and improve cognitive performance, visit nutrientsurvival.com.

About Nutrient Survival
Nutrient Survival LLC is an end-to-end food technology company offering nutrient dense survival food for emergencies and every day. Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth since its introduction in 2020, behind its patented nutrient dense products and compelling brand proposition. Designed to the same nutritional requirements of the US military for its elite Special Ops units, the brand delivers six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand.

Media contact:
Matt Kovacs
[email protected]
310-395-5050

SOURCE Nutrient Survival

News Releases in Similar Topics

