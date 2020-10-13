Nutrient Survival Launches First of its Kind Immune Boosting and Therapy Products To Support Immune System Defense

"The threat of viruses has never been greater for us, even as we learn to make changes to our everyday lives to keep ourselves and others safe," said Nutrient Survival CEO Eric Christianson. "We just had to do more to help people defend their bodies by bringing together our proprietary blend of essential nutrients and other powerful ingredients in these new drinks to support boosting immunity and help with symptom recovery."

For proactive everyday use, the Immune Boost formula is optimized to help your body's defenses support your immune system through a powerful blend of Vitamins A,C and E for cell protection, Vitamin B complex for sustained energy, ginger & green tea for immune support, magnesium for muscle strength, quercetin to reduce inflammation, and zinc to help with immune system defense.

For when symptoms start to show, the Revive Therapy formula is made to aid fast recovery through a powerful blend of zinc for sore throat soothing, cranberries to support your immune system, myrrh to help relieve pain, Vitamins A,C and E for a powerful antioxidant boost, and BCP (Beta-Caryophyllene) to help reduce inflammation.

Boasting only 0-10 calories, both innovations have effective and potent ingredients that are gluten free, GMO free, and have no preservatives or artificial sweeteners. To use, just mix the packets in 6-8 oz. of water, shake well and enjoy.

New Nutrient Survival Immune Boost are $42 for 30 single-serve sticks and Revive Therapy are $30 for 10 single-serve sticks, now available for purchase on NutrientSurvival.com . Keep up to date with the latest news by following along on Instagram and Facebook .

* These are not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you're not feeling well, please check with your primary care provider.

