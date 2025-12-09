NutriFusion Announces Partnership with BeLoved Foods, Developer of Mug Cakes as Tasty as They are Healthy

Packed with protein, fiber and so much more, these treats leverage the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables through easy-to-incorporate blends

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriFusion® , creator of concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends sourced from fruits and vegetables, today announced an industry partnership with BeLoved Foods, the creator of indulgent mug cake mixes that are high in protein, fiber-rich and made with natural sweeteners, lower sugar, and real ingredients.

Developed by food scientist and avid baker, BeLoved Foods' Founder Zara Nazareth is working closely with NutriFusion to elevate the already strong nutritional profile of the company's cake mixes that cater to the unique nutritional needs of women 35+, marked by their delectable flavors – not to mention that they are ready to enjoy in just 60 seconds! Flavors include:

Chocolate Serenity (rich, deep cocoa flavor, studded with sweet chocolate chips)

Cinna Choco Comfort (soft cinnamon cake base with sweet chocolate chips

Lemon Berry Bliss (fresh zesty lemon base with real bits of blueberries)

Already packed with high fiber grains, added protein, and essential vitamins and minerals – not to mention featuring substantial amounts of antioxidants due to cocoa, blueberries, turmeric, cinnamon – BeLoved Foods' mug cake mixes are a natural product partnering with NutriFusion's GrandFusion blends.

"In my role as a food scientist, I had the opportunity to work with a variety of high-protein products, but there was always the lingering concern around taste," said Nazareth. "I knew that with the right ingredient innovation and a burst of creativity, I could bridge that gap between healthy and flavor in baked goods, and with this vision, NutriFusion was clearly the perfect partner."

"For NutriFusion, collaboration is a major driver in our work, because when like-minded individuals put their heads together, they can move mountains," said William Grand, co-founder and CEO of NutriFusion. "Partnering with BeLoved Foods is the perfect example of powerful collaboration, as together we have the ability to make a positive nutritional impact on customers without having to deny them indulgence."

Learn more about NutriFusion's unique nutrient blends , as well as BeLoved Foods' indulgent and health-conscious cake mixes.

About NutriFusion®

Founded in 2008, NutriFusion® provides the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables in everyday food products through whole non-GMO foods to create its concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends. GrandFusion®, the company's blends of nutrients and vitamins, can significantly increase the nutritional profile and marketability of food, beverage, pet and supplement products. Blend customization is also offered to capture specific vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetables. Above all, NutriFusion uses only fresh food, no synthetic additives or ingredients, excipients or preservatives. Real Food. Real Food Nutrition. To learn more about NutriFusion visit our website , and check out our blog for the latest news and exploration of industry topics. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram for even more.

