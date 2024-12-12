With availability now also in the US, the groundbreaking supplement will deliver naturally sourced essential nutrients to dog diets across North America

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriFusion®, creator of concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends sourced from fruits and vegetables, proudly announces a pioneering partnership with Whole Dogg, the first veterinarian-formulated supplement brand of its kind in Canada. Created under the guidance of Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist Dr. Sarah Dodd, Whole Dogg is specially crafted to balance and enhance homemade dog diets, offering essential, naturally derived nutrients.

NutriFusion Partners with Whole Dogg to Launch Canada’s First Veterinary Nutritionist formulated Dog Supplement

Whole Dogg is now also available for the first time in the United States, positioning it to be the go-to source in elevating dog nutritional profiles and meeting the rising demand for all-natural pet nutrition across North America. This launch represents a new era in canine dietary health.

"Our aim was to develop a supplement that empowers pet parents to confidently provide balanced homemade diets for their dogs, focusing on natural ingredients," said Dr. Dodd. "NutriFusion's exceptional standards for ingredient stability and bioavailability made them the perfect partner."

Unlike traditional supplements, which often rely on synthetic additives, Whole Dogg incorporates NutriFusion's whole-food-based nutrients to ensure that all components are digestible, shelf-stable, and able to withstand temperature changes. This unique supplement addresses a growing need among Canadian pet parents for local, balanced nutrition options, sparing them the high costs of importing similar products from the U.S. With its U.S. debut, Whole Dogg will offer pet owners nationwide a premium, naturally sourced solution for their dog's dietary needs.

"Partnering with Whole Dogg aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, naturally sourced nutrients," said William Grand, co-founder and CEO of NutriFusion. "This innovative supplement offers pet owners a reliable solution to ensure their dogs receive essential vitamins and minerals, enhancing the quality of homemade diets."

Whole Dogg is available for purchase on the Whole Dogg website and at veterinary clinics across North America. The product targets pet parents, veterinary professionals, and pet food manufacturers, creating an accessible solution for balanced, homemade canine diets.

For more information visit: https://nutrifusion.com/

About NutriFusion®

Founded in 2008, NutriFusion® provides the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables in everyday food products through whole non-GMO foods to create its concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends. GrandFusion®, the company's blends of nutrients and vitamins, can significantly increase the nutritional profile and marketability of food, beverage, pet and supplement products. Blend customization is also offered to capture specific vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetables. Above all, NutriFusion uses only fresh food, no synthetic additives or ingredients, excipients or preservatives. Real Food. Real Food Nutrition. To learn more about NutriFusion visit our website, and check out our blog for the latest news and exploration of industry topics. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram for even more.

Whole Dogg

Whole Dogg, created by Dr. Sarah Dodd, Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist, is Canada's first supplement line designed to properly balance homemade dog diets. With a focus on high-quality, naturally sourced ingredients, Whole Dogg supports pet parents in providing essential nutrients for optimal dog health. To learn more, visit our website.

