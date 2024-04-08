Nutrigenomics Market size is set to grow by USD 997.73 mn from 2024-2028,increasing cost of medical treatment boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutrigenomics market size is estimated to grow by USD 997.73 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 13.87% during the forecast period. The Nutrigenomics market is driven by the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases and their high treatment costs. Heart disease, for instance, kills approximately 610,000 Americans yearly. Factors like smoking, salt intake, and alcohol consumption contribute to these diseases, increasing healthcare expenses. High-cost branded drugs exacerbate the issue. In response, consumers opt for dietary supplements and fortified dairy products, focusing on nutrients like vitamins, proteins, and probiotics. Key areas include gut microbiota, immune system, and nutrigenomics testing. Technologies like DNA sequencing and precision medicine are transforming diagnostics and personalized nutrition.

Nutrigenomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 997.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled BASF SE, Cell Logic Pty Ltd, Cura Integrative Medicine, DNA Life, DNANUTRICOACH, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Genetic Healing, Genova Diagnostics Inc., Greenarray Genomic Research and Solutions Private Limited, GX Sciences LLC, Holistic Health International LLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mapmygenome India, Metagenics LLC, My DNA Health Ltd., NutriFit Canada, Nutrigenomix Inc., Seaport Diagnostics Inc., Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Segment Overview

This nutrigenomics market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Obesity, Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer research) Product (Reagents and kits, Services) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Application

The nutrigenomics market is revolutionizing the field of precision medicine by offering personalized nutrition interventions through advanced nutrigenomics tests and services. DNA sequencing technologies play a pivotal role in this industry, enabling the detection of genetic variants linked to nutrient metabolism and health outcomes. Nutrigenomics assesses the Human Genome, identifying genetic phenotypic predispositions to diet-related diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, and oncological disorders. Nutrigenomic tests/services cater to nutritional deficiencies, food intolerance/sensitivity, and nutrient metabolism, providing tailored nutrition plans for individuals based on their unique genetic makeup. Companies like 3X4 Genetics, Advanced Nutrigenomics, DNAlysis Biotechnology, Geno Palate, and Gene nutrition test are leading this innovation. These tests are essential for athletes, sports dietitians, and nutritionists to optimize performance and promote healthy lifestyles. The sales of nutrigenomics continue to grow as consumers seek to manage lifestyle factors, weight, and improve overall health. The market's impact is significant, with potential reductions in mortality and cancer prevalence.

Geography Overview

The Nutrigenomics market in North America, particularly in the US, is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and the high priority placed on personalized nutrition. Nutrigenomics testing services are in high demand, as they offer insights into cellular homeostasis and tissue function at a genetic level. Advanced DNA sequencing technologies, such as gene sequencing methods and DNA lysis biotechnology, play a crucial role in nutrigenomics assessment. Precision medicine and diagnostics are key applications of nutrigenomics, with potential to prevent, mitigate, and treat diet-related diseases like cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, and oncological disorders. Nutrigenomic tests/services cater to nutritional deficiencies, food intolerance/sensitivity, and nutrient metabolism, providing tailored nutrition plans for individuals based on their genetic phenotypic predispositions. Companies like 3X4 Genetics and Geno Palate offer gene nutrition tests for athletes and those seeking optimal health. Clinical research continues to advance the field of nutrigenomics, with the ultimate goal of improving human health and reducing mortality from diseases like cancer.

The nutrigenomics market is thriving due to the trend towards personalized nutrition and wellness. Genetic testing technologies like next-generation sequencing and microarray analysis enable customized nutrigenomics goods and services based on genetic profiles. Recent developments include Xcode Life's gene nutrition test and SomaLogic's European expansion using their 7,000-plex SomaScan Platform. Key areas include diabetes, cancer, obesity, and preventive healthcare, among others. Nutrigenomics involves studying the interaction between genes and specific nutrients, using techniques like food gene sequencing and DNA technologies. Precision medicine and diagnostics are also part of this field.

The nutrigenomics market faces growth restrictions due to expensive user-friendly tools for interpreting complex datasets. Companies like Nutrigenomix offer testing services, including genotyping and customized reports, with a health test costing USD399 . Nutrigenomics experiments generate large datasets requiring specialized software for analysis, such as NMR and MS data sets. Keywords: Nutrigenomics market, Nutrition genome, 3X4 Genetics, Advanced Nutrigenomics, DNAlysis Biotechnology, Geno Palate, Gene nutrition test, Clinical research, Nutrigenomics assessment technology, Nutrigenomics services/tests, Mortality, Cancer prevalence, Athletes, Tailored nutrition, Sales of nutrigenomics, Dietary choices, Nutrition habits, Healthy food, Functional foods, Chronic diseases, Death rate, Gene, nutrition, Disease, Bioactive food components, Nutrients, Blood, Buccal swabs, Saliva, Genetic manipulation, Crops, Animal feed, Metabolites, Dietary components, Omic techniques, Genomic, Proteomic, Transcriptomic, Epigenomic, Metagenomic technologies.

Research Analysis

The Nutrigenomics Market encompasses the application of nutritional science in conjunction with genetic analysis to optimize health and prevent Disease. This field focuses on the interaction between specific genes and the effects of various Nutrients and Bioactive food components on health outcomes. Advanced technologies such as Gene sequencing method and DNA sequencing technologies are utilized to analyze an individual's unique genetic makeup, enabling Tailored nutrition plans based on their specific needs. Nutrigenomics holds significant potential in the prevention and management of Cardiovascular illnesses, Obesity, and Cancer prevalence. Sales of nutrigenomics are on the rise, driven by the increasing demand for Precision medicine and Diagnostics. Athletes and individuals seeking optimal health benefit from the expertise of Nutritionists and Sports dietitians in this area. The Human Genome Project and Nutritional genomics have paved the way for a new era of personalized health and wellness.

Market Research Overview

Nutrigenomics, a rapidly growing field, explores the relationship between genes and food. The market for Nutrigenomics is projected to expand significantly due to the increasing awareness of personalized nutrition. Dietary supplements and functional foods are key components of this market, driven by consumer demand for preventive healthcare. The use of advanced technologies like metabolomics and genomics in Nutrigenomics research and development is fueling innovation. Companies like Disease Biomarkers, Biotics, and Protomics are making strides in this sector. The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks and consumer trends. The integration of Nutrigenomics with other areas like metabolomics and proteomics is expected to create new opportunities. The future of Nutrigenomics lies in its ability to provide personalized nutrition solutions, improving overall health and wellness.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Obesity



Cardiovascular Diseases



Cancer Research

Product

Reagents And Kits



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

