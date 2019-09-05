Nutrilite, exclusively from Amway, wins gold and silver Stevie® Awards in 2019 International Business Awards®

"We know consumers globally are eager to see how their food and supplements are made – especially the millennial generation," said Kanan Banerjee, Amway Vise President for Global Nutrition. "At Nutrilite we have been doing traceability for 85 years so we are delighted to be able to share the behind the scenes so ABOs can share how our 9 steps are unlike anyone else's - the level of scrutiny and care that goes into help provide families with the pure, safe and effective supplements. And to be recognized for this effort makes me both grateful and incredibly proud of our teams."

The Nutrilite Traceability Program was developed as an educational tool for Amway's private distributor network, or Amway Business Owners (ABOs), to use to offer transparency and teach their customers about the importance of choosing the right supplement brand for their families. The Pure, Safe, and Effective videos within the tool illustrate the many steps the company takes to ensure they are delivering the very best to their customers.

"The communication about the origins of the supplement is not easy, it is a challenge to provide relevant and useful content to consumers, but in this case [Nutrilite] successfully implemented an easily understandable story," said one member of the Stevie Awards panel of judges.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

