NUTRISHOP® Ushers in Holiday Cheer with New Flavor of PRO7EIN Synthesis™

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, weight loss, and wellness, today announced the arrival of a brand new, holiday-inspired flavor of PRO7EIN Synthesis™ by Vitasport®. Destined to be a huge hit throughout the holiday season and beyond, the new flavor is none other than White Chocolate Peppermint, and it's available exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com and NUTRISHOP stores nationwide.

Customer Taste Test: PRO7EIN Synthesis White Chocolate Peppermint Photo by Kellie McLendon NUTRISHOP® Photo by Dana Bujalski

"White Chocolate Peppermint PRO7EIN Synthesis is so creamy, minty and delicious; the taste is spot on!" said NUTRISHOP co-founder Tania McLendon, whose own supplement staples over the years has included PRO7EIN Synthesis. "It's the perfect combination to curb your sweet tooth while getting high-quality protein during the holidays."

Maira Montanez, 32, of San Jose, Calif. had this to say about the new flavor: "Whoa! Let's just say, this is Christmas in a shaker cup! I'm loving the minty taste!"

PRO7EIN Synthesis is a popular protein supplement formulated with a unique blend of seven different protein sources for sustained protein release throughout the day. The seven sources of protein come from WPI Protein Complex (Cross-Flow Microfiltered Whey Protein Isolate and Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate) and WPC5 Protein Complex (Whey Protein Concentrate, Hydrolyzed Casein, Potassium Caseinate, Micellar Casein and Egg Albumin). This elite protein powder mixes instantly, contains 34g of quality protein in each serving, and is low in fat with 0g of sugar and only 2g of total carbohydrates.

"I'm extremely picky when it comes to protein powder," said Bunny Azzopardi, 49, a fitness competitor/model, mom, business owner and NUTRISHOP-sponsored athlete. "PRO7EIN Synthesis is always my go-to. Not only does it taste great, but it blends perfectly!"

PRO7EIN Synthesis has been available exclusively through NUTRISHOP for over a decade. White Chocolate Peppermint is the ninth addition to the already impressive lineup of crave-worthy flavors like Peach Mango, Cookies and Cream, Caramel Pretzel and Pumpkin Spice. But for some, it's the best one yet.

"The White Chocolate Peppermint is without a doubt the best protein flavor I've ever tasted!" said Corbyn Fulmer, 24, of Columbia, SC. "I'm going to keep my shelves stocked with this one all winter long!"

PRO7EIN Synthesis can be taken on the go or after the gym, in between meals, as a snack, or even right before bed. It's a convenient way to get multiple sources of protein with different amino acid profiles for those looking to increase their protein intake. Those who aren't sure if a protein supplement is right for them or want to learn more about PRO7EIN Synthesis are invited to speak with an experienced nutrition consultant at their local NUTRISHOP store.

Protein powders are far more versatile these days than just mixing with water. Many fitness enthusiasts cook with it, making everything from pancakes and muffins to cookies, waffles and more. Some even put it in their coffee. For some extra holiday cheer, NUTRISHOP will be releasing scrumptious recipes (courtesy of @bodyfuelbydana) featuring White Chocolate Peppermint on its Instagram and its Learning Center over the coming weeks. Anyone who can come up with a good recipe using PRO7EIN Synthesis White Chocolate Peppermint is encouraged to post it and tag @NutrishopUSA on Instagram for a chance to be reposted.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

