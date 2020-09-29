Nutrisystem Announces New Biodegradable, Eco-Friendly Cooler

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a Tivity Health® brand, announced today the launch of its new biodegradable* cooler. Nutrisystem has invested in new technology to ensure that its products are delivered in a fresh-frozen cooler that reduces the impact on the environment while offering the same strong and secure delivery. Nutrisystem's new coolers are biodegradable up to 92% over a four year period (American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) D5511 testing standard).

Nutrisystem has started shipping its eco-friendly cooler and customers will have the option to recycle the shipping containers or simply mix them with their regular trash to let nature break them down over time. The boxes are made with thermally robust materials, and can be reused or repurposed. They have the same look, feel and functionality that Nutrisystem customers know and trust.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce this sustainable and eco-friendly cooler as part of our company's larger mission to reduce waste without sacrificing performance," said Tommy Lewis, President, Nutrisystem. "Customers can expect the same quality and reliability we have provided for nearly 50 years and continue to feel good about choosing Nutrisystem for their weight loss goals. These coolers are just another way to make it easy for our customers to lead a more sustainable lifestyle while they are on our program."

Nutrisystem is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its products and has cut down on unnecessary packaging to reduce waste. Its food cartons utilize recyclable board stock and its food trays are recyclable and labeled accordingly. In addition, Nutrisystem has decreased the print materials included with its program, while simultaneously increasing program support through its website and the highly popular NuMi® app.

Now more than ever, safe and healthy food delivery, along with environmentally responsible practices are top of mind for consumers. Nutrisystem is committed to maintaining quality while taking steps to protect the environment.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem®, a product of Tivity Health®, is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans for every body type in 2020. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, artificial coloring, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels, and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

About Tivity Health®

Tivity Health® (NASDAQ: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

SOURCE Tivity Health

Related Links

http://www.tivityhealth.com/

