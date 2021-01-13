Nutrisystem Announces New Brand Ambassadors Including Singer Joey Fatone and Reality Stars Dorinda Medley and Gizelle Bryant

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Americans having made the New Year's resolution to lose weight, Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products, announced today a lineup of new brand ambassadors including singer, Joey Fatone and reality stars, Dorinda Medley and Gizelle Bryant. Their respective social media channels have a combined audience of nearly 3 million followers. The stars will promote the All-New Nutrisystem®, an easy-to-follow weight loss program that is designed to support sustainable, healthy weight loss and help avoid plateaus and yo-yo dieting.

"We're continually adding to our roster of brand ambassadors," said Steve Mikulak, chief revenue officer, Nutrisystem. "Partnering with these influential celebrities enables us to reach our customers outside of traditional media while at the same time promoting the benefits of Nutrisystem in a real and authentic way."

Nutrisystem Ambassadors

Joey Fatone is famously known as a member of the iconic boy band *NSYNC. He is currently the host of the game show "Common Knowledge" on Game Show Network.

Reality star, Dorinda Medley is best known for her role on Bravo's hit show, "The Real Housewives of New York." Dorinda, author of the memoir Make It Nice set to be released in June 2021, is committed to being the best version of herself and is excited to be achieving her health and wellness goals with Nutrisystem this year.

Gizelle Bryant, reality television personality, is known for her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Her success and charisma led her to be named co-host of Bravo's new late night talk show, "Chat Room."

Speaking on the influence and attraction of the new ambassadors, Stacie Mullen, vice president, consumer public relations and influencer strategy, Nutrisystem said, "Joey, Dorinda and Gizelle have trustworthy and honest voices that speak to their loyal and engaged audiences. We look forward to having them share their experiences with the All-New Nutrisystem."

In addition to the above, Nutrisystem has an array of inspiring and well-known brand ambassadors, who have successfully lost weight on the program.

Long-time ambassador, entertainer and former television host, Marie Osmond lost over 50 pounds on Nutrisystem and has worked with the brand for 13 years.

lost over 50 pounds on Nutrisystem and has worked with the brand for 13 years. Julie Chrisley , star of " Chrisley Knows Best ," has lost 20 pounds on the Nutrisystem program.

star of " ," has lost 20 pounds on the Nutrisystem program. "The Bachelor" franchise stars, Sean and Catherine Lowe are currently working on their weight loss goals together with the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. To date, Sean has lost 15 pounds on Nutrisystem and Catherine has lost 20 pounds.

are currently working on their weight loss goals together with the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. To date, Sean has lost 15 pounds on Nutrisystem and Catherine has lost 20 pounds. Bachelor Nation's Jade and Tanner Tolbert have also worked with the brand to lose weight and get healthier after the births of each of their children.

To round out their list of ambassadors, Nutrisystem has also partnered with micro-influencers, who have made a resolution to lose weight and get healthier using the All-New Nutrisystem.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature a menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

