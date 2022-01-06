Nutrisystem® Announces the Success Story Class of 2022 in Celebration of Its 50th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, has announced the Success Story Class of 2022 in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Each with a unique story to tell, individuals in the class have lost a collective total of 1100 pounds and will be featured in television commercials, digital ads and social media throughout the year. In the last year alone (2021), Nutrisystem helped customers lose over 1 million pounds.

"Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight and change their lives for the last 50 years, including these 19 amazing individuals," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "The Nutrisystem brand has stood the test of time because it was developed based on the science of the glycemic index and adapted through the years to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. As we reflect on our 50th anniversary, we continue to be amazed and touched by the heartfelt stories of our customers and feel privileged to be able to celebrate their success."

"In the 1970s, Americans were turning to fast food for convenience and restaurant portions were getting larger and unhealthier. As a result, individuals began gaining weight," said Dr. Jay Satz, founder and creator of Nutrisystem. "Recognizing the need for a portion-controlled and calorie-controlled solution, I developed Nutrisystem, which was the first of its kind in the United States."

Utilizing a high-protein, low glycemic approach that is designed to keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control, Nutrisystem helps individuals lose weight and achieve lasting results. Today, Nutrisystem offers the same great weight loss with premium meals, including new skillet options, that are 50% bigger and have up to 30 grams of protein, and restaurant favorites that are perfectly-portioned to offer half the calories of traditional dining out options. The program also includes one-on-one coaching and an intuitive app that guides a person through their weight loss journey and holds them accountable to their goals. All plans are delivered to the customer's door.

The Success Story Class of 2022

The Success Story Class of 2022 features an array of individuals, who span many decades and professions, but are tied together by one common thread – each has achieved their weight loss goals thanks to Nutrisystem.

Ashley R. lost 40 pounds and her father, Bill lost 20 pounds ( Morgantown, WV )

Bryan T. lost 45 pounds ( Round Rock, TX )

Colt M. lost 115 pounds ( Lincoln, CA )

Dan T. lost 82 pounds ( Noblesville, IN )

Jamie S. lost 127 pounds ( Kent, WA )

Joe R. lost 65 pounds ( Belleview, FL )

John C. lost 55 pounds and his wife, Sheila lost 30 pounds ( Glen Burnie, MD )

Ken N. lost 65 pounds (Riversale, GA)

Laura D. lost 30 pounds ( Opelika, AL )

Lindsay B. lost 47 pounds ( Madeira Beach, FL )

Lori B. lost 40 pounds and her husband, Oscar lost 40 pounds ( Rancho Cucamonga, CA )

Lynda B. lost 80 pounds ( Fort Lauderdale, FL )

Paul C. lost 52 pounds ( Fullerton, CA )

Randi B. lost 35 pounds and her husband, Zac lost 65 pounds ( Orlando, FL )

Vickie K. lost 67 pounds ( Dublin, CA )

"Prior to using Nutrisystem, there was a lot of things I couldn't do," says Jaime S., who lost half her size. "When I lost weight, I got my confidence back and now, I feel like me again. Nutrisystem was easy to follow and the food was delicious. I especially love all the new menu items!"

"In the news, all I was reading was that people were having complications with COVID because they were overweight. In that moment, I decided I wanted to get healthier," said Dan T., who lost over 80 pounds. "I didn't know what to expect when I started Nutrisystem, but the food was really great, and the program taught me how to eat. It's convenient, it's easy and it works."

In celebration of this historic milestone in the company's history, for a limited time, Nutrisystem will be offering customers 50% off a month of meals and 50% off a month of shakes. Celebrity brand ambassadors, including Marie Osmond and Dan Marino, will also be featured in the brand's marketing initiatives to celebrate 50 years.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

