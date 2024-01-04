Nutrisystem Complete 50 Helps Women Lose Weight and Improve Overall Health and Well-Being

Comprehensive Plan Specifically Designed for Women in Their Menopause Years

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As women age, metabolism begins to slow, which can often lead to weight gain. The experts at Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, have created a program for women 50 and older that supports not only weight loss, but overall well-being, especially in their menopause years. The plan is specifically designed for a woman's age, metabolism, nutritional needs and activity level to help fight a slowing metabolism.

Marie Osmond discusses Nutrisystem Complete 50, a high-protein plan designed to help women over 50 lose weight and improve their overall health and well-being.

"Women are looking ways to live healthier, stay active and feel their best into their 50s and beyond," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Nutrisystem Complete 50 helps them do just that. It's a comprehensive, easy-to-follow weight loss solution that will reinforce healthy eating habits and can improve quality of life during the menopause years."

Nutrisystem Complete 50 is a high-protein plan, delivering an average of 100 grams of daily protein, helping to target stubborn weight gain during the menopause years, especially stubborn belly fat. In a study sponsored by Nutrisystem, women achieved an average 8% reduction in harmful belly fat after just 4 weeks on the Complete 50 plan. Women successfully changed their body composition by burning fat and preserving lean muscle mass, important factors considering many women will lose muscle mass as they age. Customers can expect to lose up to 10 pounds in their first month* on Complete 50.

Complete 50 goes beyond just weight loss and is designed to provide the right nutrition at the perfect time. Designed with more calories and carbs earlier in the day so women see the results they want, including more energy, less hunger and cravings, and greater strength. In a study, not only did women on the Complete 50 plan improve the nutritional quality of their diet, but they experienced significant improvements in their overall well-being. This included improvements in menopause related symptoms, such as fewer hot flashes, improved sleep, and overall better mental and physical performance.

"Nutrisystem helped me lose 50 pounds and it changed my life," said Marie Osmond, long-time Nutrisystem ambassador. "Maintaining my weight loss has allowed me to feel my best and have more energy than ever before. I have energy to keep up with my busy touring schedule and most of all, energy to play with my active grandbabies. Nutrisystem Complete 50 won't just help you lose weight; it can help you live a more active life."

All Nutrisystem Complete 50 customers have access to NuMi at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods; smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water; and daily articles, tips and recipes.

*In study, avg was 6.4 lbs. in the first month

