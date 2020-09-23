Nutrisystem Debuts Its Body Select Program In Walmart Stores And On Walmart.com

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a Tivity Health® brand, announced today the debut of its Body Select™ program in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The Nutrisystem Body Select program is designed to work with an individual's distinct body type and includes recommendations for the best approach to weight loss for each body type. The program is offered as a 5-day kit that contains 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches and 5 dinners with customized macronutrients and add-ons such as snacks and shakes. Customers can also purchase individual items a la carte.

"Our goal is to bring something fresh to retail that personalizes the weight loss journey with new, on-trend nutritional products," said Tommy Lewis, President, Nutrisystem. "As our business grows and evolves, we're actively looking for ways to serve different customer segments. With this type of product innovation and our strong retail partnerships, we can continue to meet the needs of millions of Americans who want better health and wellness."

Nutrisystem Body Select can help customers lose up to seven pounds in two weeks* and provides free access to the NuMi® app, which matches the customer's Nutrisystem plan to seamlessly track their Nutrisystem foods, Flex Meals, activity, measurements and more. Body Select is sold exclusively through retail channels.

5-Day Kit Information

Belly Buster Kit: Ideal for those who store fat in the midsection and need a lower glycemic diet. This kit includes slow-digesting carbs for optimum nutrition.

Power Lean Kit: This kit is designed for those who store fat evenly all over or mostly in the lower body. Its protein powered nutrition supports lean muscle while losing weight.

Slim Balance Kit: Ideal for those who store fat predominantly in the lower body. This kit includes a balanced and nutritional mix of carbs, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Program Add-Ons

Fuel Me Up Snacks: Plant-based snacks made with real dark chocolate

Nightcap Snacks: Low in sugar to limit late night sugar spikes

Protein & Probiotic Shakes: Contain 15g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving

Breakfast Muffins: Whole-wheat muffins that contain at least 5g of fiber

"Our long-standing and collaborative relationship with Walmart makes them the perfect partner to help us launch the new Body Select program as people are looking for affordable, convenient ways to take care of their health," added Mike Dermo, Senior Vice President, Retail Sales and Marketing, Nutrisystem. "By making the Body Select program available through Walmart's omni-channel approach, we can provide customers with real, nutritious food."

Throughout the remainder of 2020, Nutrisystem will expand Body Select into more retail channels including Amazon, Target.com, and select grocery chains. For more information and to buy Nutrisystem Body Select, click here.

* In a study, average weight loss was 5 lbs in two weeks.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem®, a product of Tivity Health®, is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans for every body type in 2020. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, artificial coloring, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels, and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. For more information, go to http://newsroom.nutrisystem.com/.

About Tivity Health®

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

SOURCE Tivity Health

Related Links

http://www.tivityhealth.com/

