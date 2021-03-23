Nutrisystem Delivered to Your Door Campaign Named Campaign of the Year, Ecommerce in the Adweek Performance Marketing Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, the preeminent direct-to-consumer nutrition and weight management brand, announced today that its Delivered to Your Door campaign has been named Campaign of the Year, Ecommerce in the inaugural Adweek Performance Marketing Awards.

The Adweek Performance Marketing Awards recognize the year's best campaigns and top executives who created results-driven targeted marketing that rose above the rest with strategies and innovation to deliver a lead, click or sale. The marketers embody the accountability businesses demand, as well as the creativity the practice celebrates.

"It is an honor to receive this award from Adweek. It would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and resilience of our entire team," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Americans quarantined, we quickly shifted our messaging to highlight how Nutrisystem delivers portion-controlled, delicious meals and snacks efficiently and safely to the customer's door, which was more important to them at that time than ever before."

Nutrisystem's Delivered to Your Door campaign was deployed across traditional channels, such as TV as well as digital platforms, like YouTube and Facebook. The campaign emphasized the convenience of Nutrisystem and promoted the company's probiotic shakes that support immunity. It resulted in double-digit revenue growth with customer starts increasing over 20% year-over-year.

The Adweek Performance Marketing Award winners are featured in the March 22 issue of Adweek and will be announced at the virtual event Elevate: Performance Marketing, March 24-25.

A complete list of Adweek Performance Marketing Award winners is posted on Adweek's website. To view the Nutrisystem Delivered to Your Door campaign, visit the company's newsroom at this link.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature a menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

