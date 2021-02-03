Nutrisystem Earns Three Stevie® Awards in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products, announced today that the company has been awarded three Stevie® Awards for Customer Service in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the sixth consecutive year that Nutrisystem has been honored.

Despite a challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutrisystem contact center team continued to provide customers with exemplary service both on the phone and online.

The company received a Gold Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Other Service Industries (Nutrisystem Online Support Team) and a Bronze Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year – Consumer Products & Services. In addition, Nutrisystem Customer Service Representative, Rebecca Rhodes received a Gold Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year – Other Service Industries.

"We are so incredibly proud of our contact center team for receiving these honors," said Bill MacBride, senior vice president, contact center operations, Nutrisystem. "The team goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our customers and continually exceeds expectations. Each and every individual that supports our customers daily deserves to be celebrated and thanked for the great work that they do in helping people live happier, healthier lives."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature a menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

