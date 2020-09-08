Nutrisystem Launches Innovative Partner Plan to Encourage and Help Maintain Weight Loss

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a Tivity Health® brand, announced today the launch of its new Nutrisystem Partner Plan, a program designed to enable two people living in the same home to experience the benefits of losing weight together. Studies continue to show that dieting with a partner leads to greater success and helps people maintain their weight loss.

According to a recent JAMA study, individuals are more likely to lose five percent or more weight if their partner joins them. A five percent weight loss is considered clinically significant to reaping health benefits like reduced risks of developing diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. Evidence suggests that people tend to exhibit the health behaviors of those around them and that partners greatly influence that behavior, especially in relation to diet and exercise. For Nutrisystem customers, social support and accountability are two factors proven to facilitate weight loss. Now, the Partner Plan offers Nutrisystem customers a shared experience to leverage those factors.

"Eating is a social event and with the new Nutrisystem Partner Plan, friends and loved ones can enjoy meals together," said Tommy Lewis, President, Nutrisystem. "We are less likely to stay on a weight loss program when we feel like we're all alone. Having a built-in support system at home means you'll be able to motivate and celebrate each other as you hit goals. In today's climate, it is more important than ever for our health to connect with and lean on the strength of loved ones."

On the Nutrisystem Partner Plan, customers will receive one shipment every two weeks that includes meals and snacks for two people at one great price. The program also provides free access to the NuMi® app, unlimited support with Nutrisystem weight loss counselors and dietitians by phone or online any day of the week, and free shipping.

Customers can lose weight while eating the foods they love, made healthier. The program meets, or in most cases exceeds, recommendations set forth in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The plans include the right mix of nutrients to fuel your body - plenty of healthy, lean protein; high fiber to help keep you feeling fuller, longer; low-glycemic carbohydrates to stabilize blood sugar; and never contain artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Those with specific dietary needs can customize their program to include diabetes-friendly foods, vegetarian foods, or to exclude foods that contain milk, wheat, nuts, and more. Customers can tap into the knowledgeable team of Nutrisystem weight loss counselors to help them select foods that work for both partners' needs.

For more information about the new Nutrisystem Partner Plan, please visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem®, a product of Tivity Health®, is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans for every body type in 2020. The company's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, artificial coloring, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels, and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

About Tivity Health®

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

