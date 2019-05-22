Nutrisystem Success Story Lisa Annunziata Loses 120 Pounds and Appears in PEOPLE's "How We Lost 100 Lbs." Feature Story in the June 3rd Issue (on Newsstands Friday, May 24)

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) and a leading provider of weight-management products and services, announced today that Nutrisystem Success Story, Lisa Annunziata, appears in the June 3, 2019 issue of PEOPLE in its popular "How We Lost 100 Lbs." feature story. The issue hits newsstands nationwide this Friday, May 24. The mother of two, who also made an appearance on the TODAY Show this morning to talk about her weight loss success, is happier and more active than ever after dropping 120 pounds.*

Annunziata's journey began 24 years ago when she had her first son. Later, after years of no longer fitting in airplane seats and being the heaviest of all her friends and co-workers, she tried every fad diet and simply began to give up. She realized her health was at risk when she was visiting colleges with her sons, both college athletes, and could not walk up the stairs as they toured the campuses. She had reached a peak weight of 280 pounds.

"My "ah-ha" moment came when, as Human Resources VP, I was reviewing company benefits and determined we needed to create a Wellness Campaign to encourage employees to improve their health. I couldn't ask others to get healthy when I was obese. That day, I called my husband and we agreed I would give Nutrisystem a try," said Annunziata. "Nutrisystem has provided great tasting food that is easy to prepare -- and most importantly, all perfectly portioned. That was key for me – portion control -- and I'm forever grateful!"

"Lisa is such an inspiration and a great role model for her colleagues, as she implemented programs in her workplace to encourage a healthy lifestyle," said Keira Krausz, Division President, Nutrition, Tivity Health. "Her story is authentic and one that many women can relate to. We are very proud the success she has had with Nutrisystem, and we wish her continued good health."

"With the support of my family, my work family and the support of the team at Nutrisystem, I have hit my weight loss goal," added Annunziata. "It took me a long time to get here and it feels great to be confident again. Nutrisystem was the best decision I ever made."

*On Nutrisystem, expect to lose an avg 1-2 lbs per week.

