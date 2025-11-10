Nutrition 101, LLC Announces Acquisition of Value Feeds

Acquisition will support 101's expansion into the Southwest regional market

PENDLETON, Ind., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition 101, LLC ("101"), a national provider of eco-friendly waste management services, today announced the acquisition of Value Feeds, an industry-leading dairy upcycling company based in Dallas, TX, with strategic supply contracts from the region's leading dairy producers.

The acquisition will enable 101 to continue its strategic growth into the Southwest region while building upon Value Feeds' strong customer relationships, efficient operations, and environmentally friendly solutions, which are reflected in its robust processing capabilities and established foothold in a growing market.

"Value Feeds has proven itself in its over 30-year history as the market-dominant player with fantastic operations," said Rick Shipley, CEO of Nutrition 101. "By bringing its capabilities, unmatched reputation, and customer relationships into the 101 family, we'll be able to continue helping food processors manage byproducts while providing farmers high-quality proteins and energy for livestock in a new and growing market."

Founded in 1989, Value Feeds has grown to be one of the industry leaders in dairy upcycling, expanding its incoming milk supply through strategic contracts with leading dairy producers in the Southwest region of the U.S. The company offers dairy producers a sustainable and efficient solution for managing their dairy waste.

"We are very pleased to partner with Nutrition 101," said Mark Quinn, Founder of Value Feeds. "101's industry expertise will allow us to continue to provide best-in-class services for our customers while expanding our processing capabilities. I look forward to continuing Value Feeds' mission with the support of the 101 team."

About Nutrition 101, LLC

Nutrition 101, LLC is a private food waste and recycling company headquartered in Pendleton, Indiana. The company develops custom programs for food manufacturers to proactively manage residuals from their process, maximize opportunities for recovery and upcycling, and develop high-quality feeds for end users to create long-term solutions for waste reduction and reuse.

