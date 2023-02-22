Nutrition Company PlantBaby Launches Mac Nut Kiki Milk, The First All-Organic, Plant-Based, Clean-label Macadamia Milk on the Market

The company's first nut-forward product boasts a healthier nutritional profile, better flavor, and more macadamia nuts per serving than leading competitors.

KAUAI, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantBaby, the innovative nutrition company developing a portfolio of the purest plant-based products to support the nutritional journey from infancy into adulthood, announces its newest product launch Mac Nut Kiki Milk.

Mac Nut Kiki Milk

"Since launching Kiki Milk in December of 2021, we've seen a consistent rise in demand for products that are free of gums, inflammatory oils, and fillers while boasting whole-food and nutrient-rich ingredients," said Alex and Lauren Abelin, Co-Founders of PlantBaby. "We realized no true, all-organic and real tasting mac nut milk has existed on the market so we wanted to change that and create a wildly delicious and nutritious product free of gums and fillers for everyone to enjoy. We can't wait for everyone to taste it!"

Mac Nut Kiki Milk will be available in shelf-stable 32oz cartons. Mac Nut Kiki Milk is made exclusively with organic whole food ingredients and nourishing superfoods like organic macadamia nuts, organic cashews, organic Brazil nuts, organic sprouted pumpkin seeds, organic oats, organic coconut sugar, organic coconuts, and organic Aquamin™. Like all PlantBaby products, Mac Nut Kiki Milk ingredients are non-GMO and rigorously third-party tested to verify they are free from glyphosate and heavy metals. Additionally, Mac Nut Kiki Milk does not contain seed oils, gums, refined sugars, natural and artificial flavors, or common allergens like soy or gluten. Mac Nut Kiki Milk is also a carbon-neutral beverage.

"When we were given a bag of local mac nuts from a friend's Big Island farm, we naturally made some mac nut milk," said Lauren Abelin. "We were shocked how incredible this milk tasted, especially when compared to the common macadamia nut milk you can find in many stores. It's creamy, a little nutty, a bit buttery, a tad sweet, and actually tastes like real macadamia nuts."

According to recent studies* of the macadamia nut market, over 80% of macadamia nuts are grown conventionally with the use of pesticides. The widely used practice of spraying nuts with pesticides generally occurs when nuts are picked and shelled as opposed to during the growing process. Because nuts have such high fat and oil contents, they readily absorb these pesticides chemicals. This is why it is so important to consume organic nuts, such as the ones found in Mac Nut Kiki Milk, especially those high in fat.

"When it comes to flavor and real, clean, and organic ingredients, we're proud that Mac Nut Kiki Milk surpasses others on the market," said Alex Abelin. "Chocolate, Original, and now Mac Nut Kiki Milks are just the start - we're on a mission to create the purest plant-based products to support the nutritional journey from infancy into adulthood and we're excited for what's to come."

Mac Nut Kiki Milk will be available in a 6-pack of shelf-stable 32oz cartons and retail for $52, which includes free shipping to the continental U.S. Visit www.plantbaby.co, www.kikimilk.com and @kikimilkco to learn more.

* (Source: Grand View Research, Macadamia Nut Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Processing (Conventional, Organic), by Product (Raw, Coated, Roasted), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028)

About PlantBaby

PlantBaby is a future-forward nutrition movement developing a portfolio of clean-label, organic, plant-based foods, beverages, formulas, and supplements to support children on their nutritional journey from infancy into adulthood. Founded in 2020 on Kauai, Hawaii, PlantBaby is dedicated to restoring harmony in our food and agricultural systems by supporting regenerative agriculture and sourcing climate-friendly crops. In December 2021, PlantBaby launched Kiki Milk in Original and Chocolate flavors, and has since been working to expand its portfolio. PlantBaby is proud to partner with Farmer's Footprint and Planet FWD, two organizations committed to building a healthier Planet Earth. For additional information, visit www.plantbaby.co, www.kikimilk.com and @kikimilkco.

