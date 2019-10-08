Nutrition Drinks Market Size Overview, Rising Demands, Trends And Huge Business Opportunities To 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nutrition Drinks Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in market is credited to the rising health consciousness, changing food preferences and hectic lifestyle. Nutrition drinks provide instant energy alongside mental and physical stimulation. These factors are driving large consumers towards flavoured nutrition drinks, leading to substantial market growth, in the recent years. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of nutrition drinks market.

Factors such as increasing health consciousness, busy lifestyle and growing competition among industry players are spurring demand of the energy drinks in developing and developed economies across the globe. Growing popularity of nutrition drinks among young population and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by market players to expand consumer base is expected to fuel the market growth in North America over the forecast period. Increasing consummation of nutrition drinks by athletes is considered as one of the key factors responsible for the sustained market growth, in the recent years. Nutrition drinks is increasingly becoming a status symbol for the youth, in today's generation. Due to which robust market growth is largely observed in the last couple of years. Increasing demand for nutrition drinks from urban areas are expected to favor market growth in upcoming years.

Nutrition drinks contains a healthy balance of protein, carbohydrate, and fat. Different categories of nutritional drinks include nutritional shakes and nutritional formulas. Increasing use of supplemental nutrition formulas for patient suffering diseases states such as cancer, chronic pulmonary disease, and later-stage kidney disease is expected to boost market demand over the coming years. The nutrition drinks market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as bottled nutritional drinks, canned nutritional drinks and bags nutritional drinks. Bottled nutritional drinks segment is growing rapidly due to substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies, surge in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth due to the larger consumer base and shifting trends towards natural nutrition drinks.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the nutrition drinks market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with presence of offline as well as online distribution channels, growing demand of nutritional drinks from athletes and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the nutrition drinks market are Abbott Laboratories, The Balance Bar Co., Clif Bar & Co., Coca-Cola Co., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, GNC Holdings, Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle S.A.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Nutrition Drinks in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Nutrition Drinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

