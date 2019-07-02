Nutrition Products Market to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2023 | Key Players: Wiggle, EAS, Metrx, Champion, Amway BSN, MRM, Optimum, Now Sports, Infinit, Endura, & AdvoCare: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nutrition Products Market is subject to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years due to the increasing demand for low-calorie nutritional products and development of advanced food ingredients. Rising personal disposable income and higher market penetration are expected to drive the growth dietary supplements market during the forecast period. Growing consumer base and increasing per capita income, and improved product quality are some of the key factors driving market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing importance towards preventive health management services, which are result of rising healthcare costs and prevalence of lifestyle diseases is influencing market advancement in the past few years. In addition, increasing healthcare cost, particularly in the developing economies, owing to prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases is propelling the demand for nutrition products market over the past few years.

Fitness as a trend is considered as the key factor responsible for robust growth of nutrition products market since last couple of years. Rising health consciousness among general population and improved living standards across the globe are further stimulating market demand for nutrition products over the coming years. Increasing demand from protein-based nutrition products, improvement in manufacturing methodologies, and growing influence of latest health & wellness trends are complementing the growth of nutrition products market, in the recent years as well.

Availability of numerous nutrition products and rising number of distribution channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores and e-commerce websites are extending market reach of nutrition products industry over the past few years. Nutrition products provides instant energy leading to psychological and physical stimulation. These factors are driving a large number of consumers towards flavored nutrition products leading to substantial market growth, in the recent years.

Download PDF to know more details about "Nutrition Products Market" Report 2023.

Based on the product type, nutrition products market is separated into several industry segments including intravenous nutritional products, iron products, minerals and electrolytes-based nutrition products, oral nutritional supplements, vitamin & mineral supplements, and vitamins supplements. Intravenous nutritional products segments currently holds large market share in comparison with other segments. Increasing demand for oral nutritional supplements is attributed to rising demand from pharmaceutical industry.

The nutrition products market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in the recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the nutrition products market with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising per capita income, growing awareness level among general population and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the nutrition products market are Amway Co., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Pfizer, Inc., General Nutrition Centers, Inc., and LivaNova plc.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Global Nutrition Products Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-nutrition-products-market

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Nutrition Products in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Nutrition Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Wiggle



EAS



Metrx



Champion



Amway



BSN



MRM



Optimum



Now Sports



ESSNA



Infinit



Endura



Hammer Nutrition



Complete Nutrition



AdvoCare

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Health Supplement



Optional Supplement



Basic Supplement

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Nutrition Products for each application, including

Patients



Health Person

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.