Nutrition Specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis Launches Practically Healthy Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Melina Jampolis, one of today's most influential and sought-after nutrition and fitness experts, launches her Practically Healthy by Dr. Melina podcast today, November 3, 2021, on all favorite podcast platforms.

Dr. Melina is a board-certified physician nutrition specialist MD (one of only a few hundred in the US), bestselling author of five books, sought after speaker, nutrition consultant and media personality.

Practically Healthy by Dr. Melina New Podcast Practically Healthy by Dr. Melina Podcast Logo Only

Dr. Melina shares, "More than ever, we are living in a world of 'influencers' posing as nutrition and fitness experts, while at the same time, nutrition headlines are often confusing and contradictory. My approach to wellness is holistic, based on the latest science, and as a busy mom of two young boys, practical and realistic! I truly believe in the power of food as medicine and through this podcast, I want to share my best and most practical tips and advice for getting and staying healthy with listeners through fun and informative conversations with my many expert friends, colleagues, best-selling authors, and celebrities. I promise each episode will not only be super informative but also fun and inspiring!"

Practically Healthy by Dr. Melina Podcast

While we are living in a time when the public's trust in media is at an all-time low, Dr. Melina presents Practically Healthy by Dr. Melina. Drawing from her 20+ years of experience as a nutrition physician specialist, cutting edge scientific studies and REAL facts, Dr. Melina will translate the latest health and wellness trends into what you SHOULD do, CAN do and WILL do to live your happiest, healthiest, best version of yourself. Each week, Dr. Melina will sit down with a preeminent health and fitness expert, celebrity, athlete, or wellness entrepreneur and discuss buzzworthy topics such as intermittent fasting, the Ketogenic diet, mental health, CBD products, HIIT training and more. Each episode will educate listeners and provide practical health and fitness solutions they can implement into their own busy lives. As a multi-tasking mother of two, small business owner and "reluctant cook" herself, Dr. Melina will serve up her tips and tricks with her signature wit and humor that will keep the listener engaged, entertained and coming back week after week.

The premiere episode is a conversation with Brandi Chastain, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold-medalist, coach, and sports broadcaster. Join them for a fun, honest, and real discussion exploring healthy practices that are just as important for you as they are for pro-athletes. Dr. Melina and Brandi chat about Brandi's amazing career, the importance of self-care, finding confidence as a woman, and more.

Notable guests in the inaugural episodes include: Dr. Emily Morse (Sex With Emily Podcast Host), Gretchen Rubin (NYT bestselling author of The Happiness Project), Randy Jackson (television personality and Unify Health Labs Founder), Harley Pasternak (celebrity trainer and nutritionist), Dr. Barry Sears (The Zone Diet), and Jessie Pavelka (TV personality and fitness expert).

Dr. Melina is on the scientific advisory board of many nutrition-focused companies, maintains a position on Forbes.com Health Advisory Board and is currently serving as Chief Nutrition Officer for blk. Water. She is a frequent guest on popular TV shows including Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Doctors, The Dr. Oz Show, CNN and Fox News and Business Network and is a highly in-demand public speaker and consultant on the topic of "food as medicine," nutrition for weight loss, and optimal health. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons and maintains a small private nutrition practice. She is an avid skier, triathlete and wine enthusiast.

Follow Dr. Melina on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok.

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Melina Jampolis