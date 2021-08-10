Nutrition Tips for Back to School

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As you prepare to send your children back to school, check out the new Nutrition Facts label. The Nutrition Facts label has been updated for the first time in more than 20 years to reflect updated scientific information and new nutrition research. Use the label to compare packaged foods and beverages as you make lunches, pack snacks, and prepare meals for your loved ones.