Nutrition21 Partners With Kent Nutrition Group's Innovative Solutions as the Exclusive Distributor of Chromax® in Swine Feeds

HARRISON, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC, Harrison, New York, announced today that Kent Nutrition Group, an Iowa-based animal feed producer and division of Kent Corporation, will be the exclusive distributor of Nutrition21's Chromax® chromium tripicolinate to the North American swine nutrition market through their Innovative Solutions business unit.

Chromax has over 35 years of success in the human and animal nutrition markets. What differentiates Nutrition21's Chromax from other forms of chromium is its stable chemical structure and superior absorption profile. Chromax chromium tripicolinate is absorbed up to 15x better than other forms of chromium, providing optimal bioavailability and effectiveness.

Kent Nutrition Group is a widely recognized leading manufacturer of trusted animal nutrition — its Innovative Solutions team is developing an industry-leading animal feed additive portfolio that focuses on health through nutrition. Innovative Solutions will be responsible for marketing and sales of Chromax to customers in the swine nutrition market.

"This is a promising market for Nutrition21, and we are excited to partner with Kent Nutrition Group. We are thrilled that Kent sees the potential of Chromax to optimize performance through nutrition for their pork-producer customers," said Joe Weiss, President, Nutrition21.

"Chromax is the pioneer and leading scientifically researched chromium supplementation for swine," said Kale Causemaker, Senior Sales Director, Innovative Solutions for Kent Nutrition Group. "Our goal is to provide pork producer's solutions to be more profitable and help them efficiently produce the highest quality animal-derived protein. We feel Chromax can help us deliver on that. Additionally, we look forward to partnering with Nutrition21 to grow the Chromax brand in other areas of animal nutrition and wellness."

About Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others. For more information on Nutrition21 visit: www.nutrition21.com.

About Kent Nutrition Group

Kent Nutrition Group (KNG) delivers the highest quality animal nutrition based on a long-standing tradition of progressive innovation and dedication to livestock, equine and pet owners. KNG is a division of Kent Corporation, an American company founded in 1927. Kent Corporation is a 2021 U.S. Best Managed Company Award Winner. KNG was formed to bring out the best in two highly successful regional feed brands -- Kent in the Midwest and Blue Seal in the East. The Kent and Blue Seal brands are dedicated to providing quality animal nutrition that you can trust -- guaranteed.

