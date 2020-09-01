Nutrition21 Settles Patent Dispute With Beast Sports

HARRISON, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") has settled its patent dispute with Ultra-Lab Nutrition (dba Beast Sports Nutrition "Beast Sports"), which was infringing on the company's patent portfolio covering chromium picolinate.

The financial terms of the settlement are confidential, however, in conjunction with the agreement, Beast Sports has agreed to enter into a licensing agreement for use of Nutrition21's patented ingredient, Chromax®.

Nutrition21 currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents supporting the unique claims for its products, including Chromax®, Nitrosigine®, Velositol®, nooLVL®, and Lepidamax®.

Sara O' Brien, General Counsel, Nutrition21, said, "This license was signed after we alerted Beast Sports that their product was infringing on our patent portfolio covering chromium. As a result of their agreement to sign our license and begin using Chromax in Beast Creature, Nutrition21 has decided not to bring a patent infringement lawsuit."

Chromax is different from other forms of chromium because of its stable chemical structure and superior absorption. Furthermore, it is supported by 35 human clinical studies and has been affirmed as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) at clinically substantiated doses. Chromax is also Prop 65-compliant through independent verification.

Nutrition21's scientific platform has created unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. Nutrition21 conducts rigorous preclinical and clinical trials showing the effectiveness of bioactive ingredients designed to optimize human performance, which ensures product safety and consumer trust.

About Chromax®:

Chromax (chromium picolinate) is supported by 35 human clinical studies and stands out from other forms of chromium because of its stable chemical structure and superior absorption. Chromax is an ideal nutrient to formulate into products positioned to address many of the health and lifestyle needs that are of increasing concern to the population today including: cognitive function, weight management, food cravings, mood and support for healthy glucose metabolism. Chromax is Prop 65-compliant through independent verification and GRAS affirmed. Chromax is available for use within the United States, European Union, Canada, and numerous other markets. For more information, visit: www.nutrition21.com/chromax

About Nutrition21:

Nutrition21 is a trusted developer and supplier of novel and clinically substantiated branded ingredients for health and wellness. Nutrition21's diverse portfolio of patented ingredients provides solutions to some of the most successful dietary supplement brands in the marketplace today. Backed by a strong team with years of valuable experience, Nutrition21 is committed to delivering impactful results through rigorous research and clinical trials as a key part of its product development strategy. Nutrition21 currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for products with highly marketable claims including: Nitrosigine®, Velositol®, Chromax®, nooLVL®, and Lepidamax®.

Innovative Ingredients. Real Results. For more information, visit: www.Nutrition21.com.

© 2020 Nutrition21, LLC Chromax® is a registered trademark of Nutrition21, LLC.

Contact Information

Aimee Masterson

Nutrition 21, LLC

Director of Marketing

914-701-4509

[email protected]

SOURCE NUTRITION21