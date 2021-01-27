Nutrition21's nooLVL® Earns Top Spot in Player1 Launch

HARRISON, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") has announced that its clinically substantiated ingredient nooLVL® is a key component in Player1, the latest introduction by Rule One Proteins, a leader in protein supplements.

For its new line, Rule One Proteins sought out nooLVL for its cognitive benefits, specifically reaction time, accuracy, alertness, visual attention, and focus†. Billed as a "Gaming Performance Booster", Player1 is available in Rainbow Respawn and Gummy Grenade varieties. Some of the other ingredients in the product include L-theanine, carotenoids (lutein/zeaxanthin), natural-source, delayed-release caffeine, theacrine, choline and huperzine.

nooLVL is comprised of two components: Bonded Arginine Silicate combined with an additional dose of inositol. Found at high levels in the brain, inositol is a nutrient known for its important role in brain health and function.

Most recently, nooLVL was the subject of a clinical study published in Nutrients , which compared it to placebo following acute ingestion by gamers. Researchers evaluated subjects before and after prolonged video game playing. The double-blind placebo-controlled study showed that nooLVL is both fast and effective — working within 15 minutes and increasing energy††, focus† and accuracy.

More specifically, it showed that nooLVL as an oral supplement significantly increased cognitive function and reduced errors as compared to placebo. Another unique advantage for gamers is that nooLVL is stimulant-free, safely increasing energy†† without negatively affecting heart rate or blood pressure.

About this new launch, Todd Spear, VP of Sales, Nutrition21, said, "As the esports market grows, we are excited to see increased demand for innovation for dietary supplements in the space. We are thrilled to have our clinically substantiated nooLVL featured in Rule One Proteins' gamer product for its cognitive performance benefits."

Connor Costello, CMO, Rule One Proteins, said Player1 represents the company's debut in the esports market. "We have a solid position in protein supplements and saw this category as a good opportunity for us. We target gamers, who also share an interest in fitness and health. But other relevant demographics include college students, business professionals, weekend warriors, and anyone looking to stay mentally sharp and focused."

About nooLVL

nooLVL is a patented, non-stimulant, nutritional ingredient that boosts cognitive performance and energy†† in esports athletes. nooLVL has been clinically studied in a population of gamers to demonstrate its safety and efficacy. The first esports gaming ingredient on the market, nooLVL is both fast and effective — working within 15 minutes and increasing energy††, focus† and accuracy.

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit www.Nutrition21.com.

†Compared to baseline

††Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire

Contact Information

Becky Wright

Media Contact

[email protected]

201-675-0197

© 2021 Nutrition21, LLC nooLVL® is a registered trademark of Nutrition21, LLC.

Nutrition21, LLC, 500 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 510, Harrison, New York 10528 Source: Nutrition21, LLC DRA3124011521

Related Images

nutrition21.jpg

Nutrition21

SOURCE Nutrition21