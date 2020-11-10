Nutrition21's nooLVL® Energizes New XP Sports Esports Line

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") has announced that its clinically substantiated ingredient nooLVL® is featured in a new line of products from Iovate formulated for gamers called XP Sports.

nooLVL stars in three of the four new products — Boost carbonated RTD, Boost ready-to-mix powder, and Zero-Lag, a capsule product. Both of the Boost supplements deliver the clinically-studied dose of 1.6 grams of nooLVL in a delicious beverage that supports energy, alertness, and mental focus. Zero-Lag provides similar benefits but is delivered in a capsule, also containing 1.6 grams of nooLVL.

nooLVL is comprised of two components: Bonded Arginine Silicate combined with an additional dose of inositol. Found at high levels in the brain, inositol is a nutrient known for its important role in brain health and function.

Most recently, nooLVL was the subject of a clinical study published in Nutrients , which compared it to placebo following acute ingestion by gamers. Researchers evaluated subjects before and after prolonged video game playing. The double-blind placebo-controlled study showed that nooLVL is both fast and effective—working within 15 minutes and increasing energy†, focus and accuracy.

More specifically, it showed that nooLVL as an oral supplement significantly increased cognitive function and reduced errors as compared to placebo. Another unique advantage for gamers is that the Bonded Arginine Silicate in nooLVL is stimulant-free, safely increasing energy without negatively affecting heart rate or blood pressure.

Todd Spear, VP of Sales, Nutrition21, said Iovate takes gaming supplements to the next level with XP Sports. "The introduction of XP Sports has been long-awaited by the gaming community. The fact that nooLVL is featured in three of the four new products speaks to its popularity among gamers."

Max Christiansen, Brand Manager, Iovate/XP Sports, said the new line is the company's first in the gaming market. "Including nooLVL in our exciting new XP Sports line was a no-brainer for us given its reputation in the gaming community. The fact that it has been studied in actual gamers, playing some of today's most popular video games makes this product all the more relatable and desirable to consumers looking to gain a competitive edge."

About nooLVL

nooLVL is a patented, non-stimulant, nutritional ingredient that boosts cognitive performance and energy in eSports athletes. nooLVl has been clinically studied in a population of gamers to demonstrate its safety and efficacy. The first eSports gaming ingredient on the market, nooLVL is both fast and effective — working within 15 minutes and increasing perceived energy†, focus and accuracy.

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com

†Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire

