Nutrition21's Velositol® Featured in New Breakfast Bars

HARRISON, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") has announced today that its clinically substantiated Velositol® ingredient has been added to the newest bar introduction from MTS Nutrition — Outright Breakfast Bar.

The new bar packs 15 grams of whey protein and features 2 grams of Velositol. It also includes real food ingredients like honey, peanut butter, and oatmeal.

A recent study, presented at the International Society of Sports Nutrition's (ISSN) 17th Annual Conference and Expo, showed that Velositol + 15 grams of whey protein significantly outperformed 30 grams of whey protein alone in several measures of athletic performance, including muscle endurance, strength and power. These improvements were evident in as little as four weeks.

Previous research showed that adding Velositol to a single 6 gram dose of whey protein doubled exercise-induced muscle protein synthesis vs. protein alone.

"We are honored to be featured in this breakfast bar line, especially because it highlights the versatility of Velositol as an efficacious functional ingredient," said Todd Spear, Vice President of Sales, Nutrition21. "We think this is just the beginning of a bright future for Velositol in food and beverage applications."

"We wanted to make the perfect breakfast bar, and we did that with Outright Breakfast Mochaccino Chocolate Chip. Delicious flavor, healthy fats, superfood carbs and a superior protein source. How do you make that better? You double the protein power for that meal," said Marc Lobliner, CEO, MTS Nutrition. "This is why we use Velositol - it's evidence-based and flavorless. The perfect addition to the perfect breakfast!"

About Velositol:

Velositol is a patented amylopectin chromium complex. When used with protein, it accelerates and boosts muscle protein synthesis (MPS), which facilitates enhanced muscle growth, lean body mass, and quicker muscle recovery. Virtually flavorless and easy to formulate with, Velositol is clinically proven to be safe and effective and maintains Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status. For more information, visit: www.velositol.com

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients, which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com

