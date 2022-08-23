Nutritional Science Unlocks Mental Toughness With Qualia Resilience by Neurohacker

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2022 survey by the American Psychological Association found at least 80% of Americans are experiencing "significant stress" from a minimum of five current societal issues.

This survey has been taken for decades, and these results capture some of the highest stress levels ever recorded.

Introducing Qualia Resilience: the ultimate way to beat stress!

Sustained high stress is linked to a wide array of serious health concerns, and many common habits to relieve stress come with their own obvious health concerns.

But what if nutritional science could help people become more resilient to stress?*

That is the goal of Qualia Resilience , a pioneering health supplement formula from Neurohacker Collective.

The naturopathic-led science team at Neurohacker Collective spent the last several years researching a little known class of dietary ingredients called neuro-adaptogens. These ingredients, many of which are supported by clinical studies, have displayed a capacity to promote stress resilience by supporting healthy cortisol response, centered and positive mood, and overall relaxation while also supporting cognitive function in stressful situations.*

The unique positioning of Qualia Resilience in the health and wellness market is in its ability to balance two forms of enhancement normally at odds with each other: stress reduction, and productive focus. Pairing these two mental enhancements promotes the type of sustained mental toughness and resilience to stressful situations perfectly suited for thriving in the modern world.*

"Strong focus and fast-paced productivity are necessities of success in many workplaces and arenas of life." states Neurohacker CEO James Schmachtenberger. "We didn't want to create just another means of tuning out responsibilities in the name of stress relief. The tougher challenge was to neurochemically balance support for stress relief and productive focus at the same time. Qualia Resilience offers a form of nutritional support that promotes these two forms of mental enhancement simultaneously. That balance provides novel market potential."

Equally crucial to the Neurohacker team was to achieve this balanced support of stress relief and energetic focus without compromising the holistic hallmarks of the Qualia brand.* All Qualia products are non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, and devoid of any proprietary blends. This commitment to naturopathic principles has pushed the Qualia brand to the forefront of national prominence since their founding in 2015, with strong endorsements from major wellness thought leaders such as Dave Asprey, Ben Greenfield, Jamie Wheal, Mark Divine, Dr. Molly Maloof, Scott Barry Kaufman, Ph.D. and Dr. Hyla Cass.

With Qualia Resilience's launch in August of 2022, consumers now have a means to healthfully address unprecedented stress loads and equally intense productivity demands at the same time in one holistic health formula that promotes thriving under stress like never before.*

About Neurohacker:

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology for research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products and nootropics with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, energy, and vision. Learn more about their scientific approach by going to neurohacker.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

