Nutritional Supplements Market: By Product (vitamins, combination, fatty acids, probiotics, and others) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025

Nutritional Supplements Market: Key Regions

China and Japan are the key markets for nutritional supplements in APAC. Learn about the key, emerging, and untapped markets from our Nutritional Supplements Market size, share, & trends analysis report for targeting your business efforts toward promising growth regions. 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth in APAC is rising awareness of preventative healthcare.

Nutritional Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The nutritional supplements market share growth by the vitamins segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors. The nutritional supplements market report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsets of our target market to earmark niche customer groups and simplify demographic requirements. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Major Nutritional Supplements Market Vendors:

The Nutritional Supplements Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc. among others are some of the major players.

Abbott Laboratories- The company offers active adults with a source of nutrition that can help them focus on specific nutritional goals like ensuring harvest, ensuring pre-surgery, and ensuring surgery.

Nutritional Supplements Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Nutritional Supplements Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Nutritional Supplements Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Nutritional Supplements Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Nutritional Supplements Market vendors

Nutritional Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Geography

Market Segmentation

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

SOURCE Technavio