Nutritional Supplements Market Size to Grow by USD 27.67 billion due to Increasing Adoption Of Healthy Eating Habits Among Consumers - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

To know more about the market sizing and key market statistics, Read a FREE Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Key drivers such as the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits are notably supporting the nutritional supplements market growth.

Market Challenge: However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is consumer distrust stemming from misleading marketing activities.

Want to know more about the key market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for Sample Report

Market Segmentation Highlights

The nutritional supplements market report is segmented by Product (Vitamins, Combination, Fatty acids, Probiotics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlight: The nutritional supplements market share growth by the vitamins segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. APAC dominates the global nutritional supplements market, with China, India, and Japan being the leading countries. The rise in consumer awareness of the availability and nutritional benefits of nutritional supplements, along with the increase in marketing activities by major vendors, is the key factor supporting the growth of the regional market. Developing countries such as China and India will continue to outpace the global market's growth during the forecast period due to the concentration of a large number of pharmaceutical and nutritional product companies in the region, which are investing in new product developments with a focus on Asian consumers.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Market Vendor Landscape

The nutritional supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Abbott Laboratories



Amway Corp.



Archer Daniels Midland Co.



Bayer AG



Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.



GlaxoSmithKline Plc



Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.



Pfizer Inc.



Suntory Holdings Ltd.



The Carlyle Group Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vegan Supplements Market in North America by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vitamin C Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Nutritional Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio