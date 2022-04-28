Nutritional Yeast Market to Reach US$ 483.4 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Top Companies Covered in Nutritional Yeast Market are Lessafre Group, Angel Yeast, Alltech AB Mauri, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen A/S, Biomin, Cargill Inc., Leiber GmbH, Bragg Premium, and others.

NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent FMI report, the sales for nutritional yeast are expected to surpass a value of USD 483.4 Bn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 14.0% through the end of 2032.

Nutritional yeast is significant product for preventative and/or therapeutic purposes. Nutritional yeasts are high in amino acids, single-cell proteins, bioavailable minerals (such as chromium, iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, manganese, and selenium), and B vitamins. These non-infectious yeasts' features are particularly important for human and animal health. Saccharomyces cerevisiae is the most well-known species for supplying B vitamins and minerals, particularly chromium and selenium in the form of organic compounds.

Selenium promotes regular immune system function, while chromium is required for maintaining appropriate blood glucose levels. Yarrowia lipolytica is a lesser-known species that contribute to the creation of bioavailable proteins, essential amino acids, minerals, organic acids, polyalcohols, carotenoids, fragrance compounds, single-cell oil, and microbial surfactants, among other things.

Vegans, vegetarians, athletes, convalescents, and the young population going through puberty can all benefit from nutritional yeasts. Furthermore, some yeast species have the characteristics that make a microorganism a probiotic. S. boulardii is one of them, and it's very useful for antibiotic-associated diarrhoea and recurrent Clostridium difficile intestinal infections.

Due to their high vitamin (particularly B-complex) and mineral content, as well as their role in the creation of microbial proteins, beta-glucans, and mannans, Saccharomyces cerevisiae has been shown to have health-promoting properties. As a result, many vegans and health-conscious people use brewer's yeast as a nutritional supplement. Furthermore, numerous yeast species have the traits that make a microbe probiotic.

Specific strains of S. cerevisiae are found in yeast supplements, occasionally in combination with lactic acid bacteria. They have cancer-preventive qualities and may be beneficial to diabetic individuals. It is, therefore, boosting the adoption of nutritional yeast in the pharmaceutical industry in various parts of the world.

Key Takeaways from the Nutritional Yeast Market Study:

North America is the leading region for the nutritional yeast market, owing to the growing number of vegetarians and vegans who are gravitating toward nutritional yeast products, which is fueling the industry's growth. North American nutritional yeast market stands at a market value of USD 26.4 Mn in 2022.

is the leading region for the nutritional yeast market, owing to the growing number of vegetarians and vegans who are gravitating toward nutritional yeast products, which is fueling the industry's growth. North American nutritional yeast market stands at a market value of in 2022. As a result of the pandemic, "panic-buying" for groceries and food items became more common. Yeast products, both active and inactive, were in high demand at supermarkets. The sales channel stands at a market value of USD 4.8 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. Several organic yeast producers claim that their products can be used as a substitute for MSG. The organic nutritional yeast market is expected to grow to a market value of USD 7.8 Mn in 2027.

in 2027. Nutritional yeasts are one of the most popular cheesy food products. As a result, nutritious yeasts are increasingly being substituted for dairy products in a variety of dishes. Its application in the bakery industry is expected to attain a market value of USD 18.2 Mn in 2027.

"The players in the nutritional yeast market can keep a stronghold on the developments in the market posing opportunities for application of nutritional yeast. The major businesses are concentrating their efforts on new releases and significant investments in R&D. These actions give them a much-needed competitive advantage over their competitors. They are also concentrating on incorporating technical advancements in order to boost manufacturing efficiency." said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global nutritional yeast market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering nutritional yeast are

Lessafre Group

Angel Yeast

Alltech AB Mauri

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chr. Hansen A/S, Biomin

Cargill Inc.

Leiber GmbH

Bragg Premium, and others.

Get Valuable Insights into Nutritional Yeast Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of nutritional yeast presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for nutritional yeast, based on nature (organic and conventional), by end-use (food industry, livestock, pharmaceutical, poultry, and others), distribution channel (convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, and others) across seven major regions.

Nutritional Yeast Market Taxonomy

The global nutritional yeast market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Inactive Dry Yeast

Fortified Yeast

Revivable Yeast

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Powder

Flakes

Tablet

Capsule

Application

Food & Beverage

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Soups, Sauces & Seasonings

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Other Applications

Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Other Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

North & Eastern Europe

APEC

China

Middle East & Africa

