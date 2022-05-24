Nutritionist and Author Mona Dolgov Writes satisFRY, the Cookbook for Complete, Healthy-Delicious Meals Straight from the Air Fryer

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air fryers continue to fly off shelves, but after a few trial runs with french fries and "fried" chicken, most of us don't know where to go next. Nutritionist and culinary expert Mona Dolgov wants to change that. Her mission is to help home cooks dust off (or finally unpack!) the air-fryer to create satisfying, gluten-free, and delicious plant-forward meals and snacks. Her newest cookbook, satisFRY (978-1-7366756-1-8, $19.99), does just this by using real ingredients and simple steps.

satisFRY, the new cookbook from author and nutritionist Mona Dolgov shows home cooks how they can make complete, gluten-free, and satisfying meals using only the air fryer. satisFRY helps even novice cooks move beyond french fries and vegetables and start using the popular appliance for quick, easy, and delicious complete meals.

"It's so disappointing when I hear someone say they've got an air fryer, but it's just taking up space on their counter," says Dolgov. "My 'Monavation' is to make healthier, nutritious meals that nourish, satisfy, and make life easier. If you want to eat well long-term and make sustainable change, I believe the air fryer can help achieve these goals, because it has truly changed the way I cook. The air fryer has allowed me to prepare recipes faster and with even tastier results. And it can do that for everyone!"

satisFRY is based on making healthier weekday meals and snacks easier than ever. Every chapter shows you the true potential of your air fryer. Just like her award-winning satisfy, all the recipes use real ingredients, have mindful but "full-filling" portions, and are made with minimum effort. Each recipe is 500 calories or less, nutrient-dense, and completely gluten-free.

satisFRY is being launched by You Live Right Publishers alongside Dolgov's existing cookbooks: satisfy (978-1-7366756-0-1, $29.99) and The Perfect Portion Cookbook (978-1-495-17921-1, $29.95). Together, these three cookbooks give home cooks hundreds of healthy, delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes based on traditional dishes.

To reinforce the skills and techniques outlined in her books, Dolgov also teaches private and group interactive virtual cooking classes. You can find more information and sign up at her website, www.monadolgov.com .

Dolgov has a degree in Nutritional Biochemistry from Cornell University, and 25 years in marketing and product development. She has authored nearly 30 cookbooks for corporate partners and celebrity chefs, and she continues to improve engagement for health-focused brands through podcasts, recipe development, and featured articles. She is currently the nutrition and recipe expert for Philips Home Living and a radio food correspondent for WBZ radio in Boston, MA.

satisFRY will release nationwide June 28, 2022.

