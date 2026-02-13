NÜTRL is Bringing Good Vibes & Great Taste To FIFA World Cup 2026™ as The Official Hard Seltzer Sponsor of the Tournament

From stadium cheers to bar-side watch parties, NÜTRL is turning up the flavor, the fun and the fan experience for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NÜTRL is bringing high energy and great taste to the world's biggest stage as the Official Hard Seltzer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. As fans from around the globe come together across North America for the ultimate celebration, NÜTRL will be there keeping it tasty at matchday moments, celebrations and unforgettable experiences from kickoff to the final whistle.

NÜTRL is turning every match into the ultimate party for fans whether they are watching from the stands, the bar or home. As the Official Hard Seltzer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, NÜTRL will be giving fans a refreshing way to celebrate all summer long. Beyond the matches, NÜTRL will bring people together to enjoy the excitement of the tournament at local bars across the country with watch parties, drink specials and limited-edition merch drops.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a moment that brings together fans from around the world—whether they're watching from the stadium, a bar, or at home," said Steve Wolf, Vice President of Marketing for Beyond Beer at Anheuser-Busch. "NÜTRL is proud to sponsor the FIFA World Cup 2026 to create moments that bring great vibes and keep it tasty as fans share in the excitement of the matches and the joy of coming together all tournament long."

To celebrate, NÜTRL is giving fans exclusive access with a FIFA World Cup 2026™ sweepstakes designed to bring the energy all tournament long. Fans can spin the digital NÜTRL wheel daily for a chance to win prizes, such as $100 FIFA Store gift cards and NÜTRL speakers to keep the celebration going at home. Everyone who plays will be entered for the chance to win the ultimate experience at the ultimate party: the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. The grand prize includes an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final weekend with friends, featuring tickets to the match, flights, hotel accommodations and additional VIP experiences.

To learn more visit https://airbaton.net/l/nutrlwcsweeps and follow along on NÜTRL's Instagram this summer.

NÜTRL® FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ SWEEPSTAKES

Open to all US residents 21+ (excluding MD). No purchase necessary. Begins 2/02/26 and ends 7/20/26. Multiple entry periods. See Official Rules for free entry, prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY © 2026 Anheuser-Busch, NÜTRL® Strawberry, Flavored Vodka and Carbonation, 4.5% Alc/Vol, St. Louis, MO

ABOUT NÜTRL

NÜTRL is a vodka-based seltzer made with vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice. Light and refreshing with a deliciously great taste, NÜTRL is 100 calories, gluten free and has an ABV of 4.5%. NÜTRL is available nationwide in flavor-specific 4-packs as well as four variety pack flavors: Fruit Variety Pack, which includes Pineapple, Watermelon, Black Cherry and Orange; Fruit Variety Pack #2, which includes Strawberry, Orange, Lime, and Peach; Lemonade Variety Pack, which includes Classic Lemonade, Blackberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade; and Cranberry Variety Pack, which includes Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cranberry Apple. In 2026, NÜTRL introduced Peach, available in 4-packs and newly released Fruit Variety Pack #2.

ABOUT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the biggest sporting event in history. Featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across three host countries, the 23rd edition of the tournament will unite the world in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Over 6.5 million fans are expected to attend matches at 16 stadiums throughout the game-changing tournament, with an audience of over 6 billion forecast to engage with the competition from Thursday, 11 June to Sunday, 19 July 2026.

