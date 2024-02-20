NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer Brings Back Chloe Fineman In Its New National Campaign: "Keep It Tasty"

SNL Star Returns As The Brand's Resident Vodka Seltzer Sommelier To Show You How To Keep It Tasty, No Matter The Situation

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, the #2 spirits-based seltzer brand in the U.S.1, unveiled its new tagline and national campaign, "Keep It Tasty." Reprising her role as the brand's resident vodka seltzer sommelier, Saturday Night Live Star Chloe Fineman returns to show how NÜTRL keeps it real while consistently delivering great taste.

Chloe Fineman on the set of NÜTRL's "Keep It Tasty" campaign shoot.

The campaign debuts with the ad titled "Photo Op," featuring Fineman taking a group photo and not knowing what to do with her hands as she poses – an awkward moment that is all-too-familiar. Lucky for her, she's handed a NÜTRL that serves as the perfect - and tasty - prop. With a mix of scripted and ad-libbed dialogue, Fineman delivers another comedic, yet relatable performance that sheds light on social situations while highlighting NÜTRL's real, fruit-forward delicious taste.

"As someone who feeds off observational humor, it was especially fun to bring this character into sometimes awkward social settings that we can all instantly relate to," Fineman said. "It's been so fun to partner with NÜTRL to make light of these moments and remind everyone that life is more enjoyable when you keep it tasty."

NÜTRL's new "Keep It Tasty" campaign was developed in partnership with The Martin Agency and in collaboration with Fineman and features two 15-second hero spots as well as three 6-second videos featuring Black Cherry, Watermelon, Orange and Pineapple flavors from NÜTRL's portfolio. This integrated, national campaign will roll out across streaming, digital, OOH, social, radio and retail throughout 2024.

"After a hugely successful 2023, we are excited to continue NÜTRL's momentum with our new 'Keep It Tasty' campaign," said Marisa Siegel, Vice President of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "The campaign, and Chloe, bring to life NÜTRL's clever, and lighthearted personality all while communicating our undeniably great taste."

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer is made with delicious ingredients - vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice – which provides a light and refreshing taste in a variety of fruit-forward flavors fit for any occasion. To view NÜTRL's spots, "NÜTRL Photo Op," "NÜTRL Pineapple," and more, visit NÜTRL's YouTube page. For more information and where to find NÜTRL, visit www.nutrlusa.com and follow NÜTRL on Instagram @NUTRL.

About NÜTRL

NÜTRL is a vodka-based seltzer made with delicious ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice. Light and refreshing with a delicious taste, NÜTRL is 100 calories, gluten free and has an ABV of 4.5%. NÜTRL is available nationwide in three variety pack flavors: Fruit Variety Pack, which includes Pineapple, Mango, Cranberry and Watermelon; Lemonade Variety Pack, which includes Classic Lemonade, Blackberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade; and Cranberry Variety Pack, which includes Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cranberry Apple. In 2023, NÜTRL introduced two new flavors, Black Cherry and Orange, available in 4-packs.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of some of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

