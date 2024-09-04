NUTRO™ Brand's First-of-its-Kind Farmers Market for Dogs is Raising Awareness About the Vital Importance of Soil Health

Designed in partnership with pet experts and featuring actor and advocate Ian Somerhalder, the immersive experience offers dogs and pet parents an afternoon to see, smell and learn more about some of the ingredients in pet food.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural pet food brand NUTRO™, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is inviting dogs and pet parents to its first-of-its-kind farmers market designed with pet behaviorists to be uniquely for dogs. Guests can expect treats, toys, and pet-safe food and experiences featured at snout-level, sensory touchpoints to engage pups' touch and sight, and so much more. The market pops up at The Park in the heart of The Grove, in Los Angeles – adjacent to the Original (human) Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in partnership with actor and advocate Ian Somerhalder and his white shepherd, Sequoia.

NUTRO collaborated with pet behaviorists and experts to design the experience uniquely for dogs, including tables at snout-level, pet-safe food and experiences and sensory touchpoints to engage pups’ touch and sight. Actor and advocate Ian Somerhalder and his white shepherd, Sequoia are joining NUTRO to invite dogs and pet parents to join them at the brand's first-of-its-kind Farmers Market for Dogs this September 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at The Grove, in Los Angeles.

"As a pet parent, I know we all strive to give our dogs the very best, especially with the food they eat. Healthy soil practices ensure the future of food for humans and pets, and what better way to highlight this than through a community driven format like a farmers market?" Somerhalder said. "Sequoia will undoubtedly place herself right next to the pet-safe produce and treat stations. As for me, it's an honor to work alongside NUTRO again to continue sparking a conversation about two of my greatest loves: dogs and the planet."

Farmers markets connect us to our food and the farmers who grow it. Yet, many people don't realize some of the ingredients in pet food are grown just like their own. NUTRO knows it starts from the soil up to help feed our future, for people and for pets. But the growth of food isn't guaranteed in the future due to rapidly degrading soil. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, 90 percent of the Earth's soil could be degraded by 2050*.

NUTRO is drawing attention to the importance of soil health and giving furry friends a unique experience with its Farmers Market for Dogs, taking great strides to ensure all activities are designed specifically for canine visitors and pet parents to enjoy. The market will feature pawsome activities crafted for dogs, including:

A woof-worthy entrance , featuring a beautiful display of treats, toys, and pet-safe produce.

, featuring a beautiful display of treats, toys, and pet-safe produce. Dog-friendly herbs, plants, and ingredients that stimulate dogs' incredible sense of smell, plus other sensory touchpoints to engage their touch and sight.

to engage their touch and sight. Tables at snout-level , prioritizing pup-first access to pick their favorite fresh local produce and the best smelling treats.

, prioritizing pup-first access to pick their favorite fresh local produce and the best smelling treats. Readings from MoonPaws Paw-strologists and pet-safe bouquets by The Petal Effect , available for your dog to curate in shades of blue and yellow (colors dogs see best!).

and available for your dog to curate in shades of blue and yellow (colors dogs see best!). Educational demonstrations showing the magic of healthy soil, for pet parents and dogs to get their paws dirty.

showing the magic of healthy soil, for pet parents and dogs to get their paws dirty. ALL the treats, with free NUTRO products and samples.

with free NUTRO products and samples. Limited-edition NUTRO Brand's farmers market tote bag designed in collaboration with LA-based illustrator Jess Miller , made with organic cotton and perfect for your next farmers market haul (while supplies last).

designed in collaboration with LA-based illustrator , made with organic cotton and perfect for your next farmers market haul (while supplies last). A NUTRO Main Stage for tricks and rewards, celebrating and strengthening the bond between dogs and their parents.

for tricks and rewards, celebrating and strengthening the bond between dogs and their parents. Pup lounges outfitted with cozy beds for all shapes and sizes, offering a place to relax, re-charge, and lap up some water before enjoying more.

"The NUTRO brand is giving dogs the experience they deserve by offering the joys of a traditional farmers market - time out in the sun, fresh produce, unmissable activities and connecting with the community – but with a heartwarming and tail wagging spin," said Colten Kidwell, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "In addition to a day of fun, we hope to raise continued awareness amongst pet parents of the importance of protecting healthy soil for the future of food, underscoring the mission of the NUTRO GREATER GROUND initiative."

Launched in 2022, the GREATER GROUND™ initiative has made a $5 million commitment through 2027 to provide farmers in the brand's supply network with training, support, and funding to adopt healthy soil practices.

NUTRO believes pet parents can be a powerful force for change. To learn more about the Farmers Market for Dogs and the GREATER GROUND initiative, visit nutro.com/farmers-market.

About the NUTRO™ Brand

Pet Health is in our Nature. The NUTRO™ brand is a leading brand of natural dog and cat food products. Since 1926, NUTRO has crafted nutrient-rich food from quality ingredients that nourish pets –to support their vibrant, energetic lives. The NUTRO™ PET PLEDGE™ outlines the brand's approach to pet food, offering recipes crafted with quality ingredients sourced from trusted sources that nourishes pet wellbeing. For more information, please visit www.nutro.com.

About Mars, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN® and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™, as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute that has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a "see and be seen" destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA.

* https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/07/1123462

Media Contact:

Kristina Rivera| Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE NUTRO