NUTRO ULTRA™ Partners With Haylie Duff To Take Dining With Your Dog To The Next Level

In partnership with Actress Haylie Duff and her pups Birdie and Chicken, the NUTRO ULTRA brand is elevating the barkuterie board trend and making it fun and easy for pet parents to give pups and their canine friends the ultimate dining experience by outlining where to place a trio of proteins, canine crudites, fur-resh fruits, NUTRO ULTRA dry and wet dog foods, and other delicacies your pup loves.

"If there are two things I love most, it's making good food and pampering my pups, Birdie and Chicken," said Haylie Duff. "I'm excited to partner with the NUTRO ULTRA brand and I know Birdie and Chicken are thrilled too. They have loved their ULTRA Barkuterie Board and I feel good knowing they're enjoying an assortment of premium, dog-friendly superfoods, inspired by the real ingredients in NUTRO ULTRA dry dog food."

Made with 15 wholesome, tasty ingredients, NUTRO ULTRA dry dog food is an ultra-premium kibble that includes a trio of high-quality proteins like chicken, lamb and salmon plus carrot, pumpkin, apple, sun-ripened blueberries and more – making it the perfect base to start a board. With every ULTRA Barkuterie Board, the NUTRO ULTRA brand will provide an instructional menu outlining great foods for pet parents to feed their pups (and those to avoid) when building their board.

"ULTRA was specifically developed with high quality ingredients to give dogs healthy nutrition and incredible taste," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Petcare. "With ULTRA Barkuterie Boards, we want to continue to inspire pet parents to feed their dogs with real, recognizable superfoods and enjoy quality time together."

Get your paws on an ULTRA Barkuterie Board!

Today through September 14, pet parents across the country can submit for their chance to win a virtual barkuterie eat-and-greet with Actress Haylie Duff and her pups Birdie and Chicken and their own ULTRA Barkuterie Board. To enter, they can snap a photo of their dog enjoying a barkuterie board and either share the photo on Instagram using #ULTRABarkuterieBoards, #Giveaway and @NUTROBrand in the caption (they must also follow @NutroBrand), or upload it to www.UltraBarkuterieBoards.com and complete the online entry form.

Five grand-prize winners will also receive one $50 gift card to purchase food for the board, and a six-month supply of NUTRO ULTRA dog food. One hundred runners-up will each receive a three-month supply of NUTRO ULTRA dog food. There is no purchase necessary to enter. The giveaway is open to residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., ages 18 and older and is void where prohibited. For full official rules, please visit www.UltraBarkuterieBoards.com.

To learn more about NUTRO ULTRA dog food, visit NUTRO.com or follow the NUTRO brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Check out www.UltraBarkuterieBoards.com for more information on ULTRA Barkuterie Boards and the giveaway rules.

About the NUTRO™ Brand

The NUTRO brand is a leading brand of natural pet food products sold at pet specialty stores, food and drug retailers, and online. The NUTRO FEED CLEAN™ philosophy outlines the brand's approach to pet food, offering recipes that are simple, purposeful, and trustworthy - made with real, recognizable, non-GMO ingredients†. For more information, please visit www.nutro.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

†Trace amounts of genetically modified ingredients may be present due to potential cross contact during manufacturing.

SOURCE NUTRO ULTRA

Related Links

https://www.nutro.com

