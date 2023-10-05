Nuts.com Announces CEO Transition, Ushering Next Stage of Growth

News provided by

Nuts.com

05 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

PJ Oleksak is the first woman and non-family member to lead the company,
Jeff Braverman moves into a new executive role as Chairman of the Board

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts.com, a leading direct-to-consumer and family-owned specialty food company, has appointed PJ Oleksak as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 12, 2023. Formerly the President of Nuts.com, Oleksak succeeds Jeff Braverman, the preceding CEO, who will assume the role of Executive Chairman, focusing on strategic projects and corporate development.

PJ Oleksak, Nuts.com Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Nuts.com assorted products
Nuts.com assorted products

"PJ is a trailblazer with a proven track record of impactful and transformational leadership," said Braverman, the third-generation owner whose grandfather founded the company in 1929. "Her passion and in-depth expertise have contributed to massive success, and I know she is the leader who will take Nuts.com to the next level."

An accomplished leader in the food and e-commerce industries, Oleksak served as Chief Business Officer at Slice, the nation's leading technology solution for independent pizzerias, where she oversaw revenue, operations, customer service, and go-to-market across all its consumer and restaurant products. Before Slice, she held the position of Chief Growth Officer at FreshDirect, driving enterprise expansion strategy, revenue, marketing, analytics, e-commerce, and customer service. She also co-founded FoodKick by FreshDirect, a curated on-demand grocery delivery service rebranded as FreshDirect Express.

As President since 2021, Oleksak has led Nuts.com's multi-year market growth strategy and scaled and evolved the company's business-to-business (B2B) and gifting divisions. In her new role as CEO, Oleksak will lead all day-to-day operations, as well as Nuts.com's 540 employees nationwide.

"I have long admired Nuts.com and Jeff Braverman's legacy, which has catalyzed lifelong customer loyalty and industry-leading product quality," said Oleksak. "Our teams are dynamic, nimble, and hungry to innovate and unlock new opportunities. I am incredibly excited to step into this new role and for the future of the company."

ABOUT NUTS.COM:

Nuts.com, a leading direct-to-consumer and family-owned specialty food company, crafts and sources thousands of the highest-quality nuts, dried fruit, snacks, sweet treats, confections, pantry staples, and gifts. Founded in 1929, Nuts.com was initially the Newark Nut Company, a neighborhood shop with a mission to make every bite exceptional. Driven by the same vision today, Nuts.com has grown from its humble roots to become the #1 destination for discovering, devouring, and sharing everything delicious, including gluten-free, organic-certified, sugar-free, and kosher options. The company has served more than one million customers in the past year alone and has more than doubled in volume since 2019. Nuts.com ships to all 50 states and Canada with facilities and distribution centers in New Jersey, Nevada, Indiana, Texas, and Florida. For more information, please visit www.nuts.com.

