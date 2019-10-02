Nutter Home Loans Unveils New National Brand

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James B. Nutter & Company is excited to announce its new brand, Nutter Home Loans, which the company will utilize to promote its home lending business across the United States. The rebranding represents seven decades of helping hundreds of thousands of Americans buy and update their dream homes, which now is so easy that many people choose to apply for their Nutter Home Loan online.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and serving all 50 states, Nutter's success has made it one of the most respected mortgage lenders in America. James Nutter Jr., CEO of Nutter Home Loans, has instilled a simple, customer-first philosophy: "If a loan isn't good for the customer, it isn't good for us." This sound lending principle, coupled with Nutter's personal service, resonates with customers who have rewarded the company with hundreds of glowing reviews, an A+ rating from BBB, and ongoing referrals.

To enhance the rebranding campaign, Nutter Home Loans recently updated its website (NutterHomeLoans.com), which now features a new Customer Service Portal that allows Nutter's customers to handle all of their account activities online. Nutter also has launched an innovative customer referral rewards program and the Nutter Realtor Advantage Program, which enables realtors to get their clients' special savings at closing.

"Our new branding better communicates our focus on home loans – whether people are buying a home or refinancing one," Nutter said. "Our concentration on home loans and low closing costs helps us be one of the best and most competitive mortgage companies in the business. In addition to offering home purchase loans, our Nutter Cash Back Refinance offers customers a smart way to get the cash they need for remodeling or debt consolidation, and often they can still lower their monthly payment with our low rates."

The traditional "James B. Nutter & Company" brand will continue to be used by Nutter's loan servicing departments. Loan servicing refers to Nutter's ongoing work of processing payments and assisting customers with their existing mortgage. Many of Nutter's competitors choose to sell their loans once they close, but James B. Nutter & Company typically services the loan, providing customers with convenience and peace of mind.

From the company's beginning to the present day, Nutter Home Loans has stood for and continues to stand for integrity and fairness. It did not follow the discriminatory lending practices of the 1950s and 60s and consistently made home loans in neighborhoods of color and to single women. In the 2000s, Nutter spoke out against subprime loans before the economic fallout and opposed predatory fees on VA loans as well.

The company's commitment to its community also is seen in its extensive philanthropic endeavors, in areas such as children's hospitals, pet adoptions, and libraries.

About Nutter Home Loans

Nutter Home Loans is a national mortgage lender headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1951, Nutter originates Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and USDA loans. Nutter Home Loans is dedicated to helping customers achieve the American dream of homeownership and is an equal opportunity home lender.

Statements are not a commitment to lend. Loans available to qualified borrowers. James B. Nutter & Company DBA Nutter Home Loans, 4153 Broadway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. NMLS 2067

