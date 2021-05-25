NuttZo Debuts First of its Kind Five-Seed Tahini Fusion Butter

5-Seed Tahini Fusion delivers a new take on the company's sought-after mixed nut butters, sans the nuts. Health "nuts," at-home chefs and foodies alike can now look to 5-Seed Tahini Fusion as a cornerstone ingredient in delicious, better-for-you baking and cooking recipes. This versatile 5-Seed blend goes with just about anything from savory to sweet and can be used to make dressings, dips, desserts, main dishes and smoothies. 5-Seed Tahini Fusion is gluten-free, and approved for the paleo, keto, Whole30, vegan and kosher lifestyles. Further, 5-Seed Tahini Fusion is allergen-friendly - free of dairy, soy and nuts, and made in a peanut-free facility. As with all NuttZo products, portions of proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind , NuttZo's sister nonprofit benefitting orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide.

"During quarantine, I discovered Tahini and was so impressed by how versatile it is. I began experimenting in my kitchen and decided to give it a NuttZo twist by adding a variety of seeds to build out the flavor and nutrient profile, and it was amazing," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "5-Seed Tahini Fusion is a no-brainer evolution for NuttZo. We are always looking for strategic ways to expand across the grocery store."

NuttZo's Tahini will be available at select Whole Foods, on Amazon, and online at NuttZo.com for an SRP of $7.99. For more information on NuttZo, please visit www.nuttzo.com.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite spread to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

