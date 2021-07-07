NuttZo Launches Chocolate Keto Seven Nut and Seed Butter

Keto sweets lovers can expect a crunchy, rich chocolate blend with hints of rich pecan and nutty coconut in Chocolate Keto, making it the perfect addition to toasts, fruit, baking recipes and smoothies. Unlike other leading sugar-laden hazelnut spreads, Chocolate Keto is an excellent source of protein (five grams per serving), fiber (three grams per serving), and healthy fats. Chocolate Keto boasts just one gram of sugar per serving while remaining free of palm oil, gluten, soy, dairy and GMOs. Like all NuttZo products, a portion of proceeds will be donated to sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide.

"When we first launched our Original Keto butter, we were blown away by how it took off, quickly becoming our best-selling SKU," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "The Keto diet has proven itself a pillar in today's food landscape and is forecast to continue to grow steadily, especially in the snack space. I'm confident NuttZo will be a key player as we continue to provide better-tasting, better-for-you swaps."

Chocolate Keto Crunchy is available in 12 oz. jars at Safeway for a MSRP of $10.99. It is also available online at NuttZo.com, Thrive and Amazon. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, visit www.NuttZo.com.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite nut butter to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo, and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, peanut-free, tree-nut free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

