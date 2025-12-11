NUTX Investors Have Opportunity to Join Nutex Health Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nutex is the subject of a report published by Blue Orca Capital on July 22, 2025. The report claimed that the Company's share price "surged" after it "began submitting the majority of its patient bills to the arbitration process for settling out-of-network medical bills . . . using an unidentified 'third party IDR vendor.'" The report alleges that this "mystery consultant" engaged in improper or illegal activities "on behalf of and in conjunction with its healthcare billing clients." Based on this report, shares of Nutex fell by 10.1% on the same day.

