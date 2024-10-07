NUU for Business Unveils X10 5G Android Device at Mobile World Congress 2024

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUU for Business, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, is proud to debut its new X10 5G smartphone at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Las Vegas, October 8-10, 2024. The X10 5G, designed to offer next-generation capabilities at an affordable price, is set to redefine how businesses leverage mobile technology.

NUU for Business X10 5g

With a 6.8" HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage, the X10 5G ensures superior performance for demanding business applications. Its 13MP AI-powered camera, 90Hz refresh rate, and robust 5,000mAh battery with 15W USB-C fast charging deliver an enterprise-level experience, making it ideal for remote workforces, field teams, and secure communication.

The launch of the X10 5G coincides with a major transformation for the company. To better serve its customers, NUU Enterprise has officially rebranded to NUU for Business. This change signifies a deeper focus on providing flexible, scalable, and customizable Android solutions for businesses. "The rebrand reflects our commitment to understanding the unique needs of our business customers and providing tailored hardware that supports their growth," said Tim Clemens, COO at NUU for Business.

In addition to the X10 5G, the X7 and X7 Plus will complete the X Series lineup, delivering reliable, cost-effective options for businesses seeking secure, entry-level devices. For more details on the X Series, visit nuuforbusiness.com.

Attendees of MWC Las Vegas are invited to visit Booth 1008 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to experience the X Series firsthand and see how NUU for Business's solutions can enhance business communication and productivity. To schedule a meeting, please click here to book an appointment.

About NUU for Business

NUU for Business provides best-in-class, adaptable Android hardware and software solutions for enterprises worldwide. From secure, turnkey devices to fully customized mobility solutions, NUU for Business is dedicated to empowering organizations to enhance communication, efficiency, and productivity. Learn more at nuuforbusiness.com.

