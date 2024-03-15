DALLAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUU, a frontrunner in mobile technology, is proud to unveil the highly anticipated B30 Pro 5G Phone, setting a new standard for innovation, functionality, and style in the smartphone market.

The B30 Pro isn't just a phone; it's a testament to precision engineering and cutting-edge technology. From its sleek, stylish design to its powerful performance capabilities, the B30 Pro is designed to exceed expectations and elevate the mobile experience for users around the globe.

NUU Introduces B30 Pro 5G Smartphone: Cutting-Edge Innovation, Unparalleled Performance, and Affordability Without Compromise

"We're thrilled to introduce the B30 Pro 5G phone, the latest innovation from NUU. With the B30 Pro, we're not just launching a phone; we're delivering a promise of affordability without compromising on excellence," says Danny Sit, CEO of NUU. "We firmly believe that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to all. The B30 Pro embodies this philosophy, offering exceptional quality at an affordable price point. NUU isn't just a mobile brand; it's a promise of attainable excellence that you can truly enjoy."

The B30 Pro is now available exclusively at NuuMobile.com. The original MSRP is $299.99, but for a limited time, customers can take advantage of an early bird special pricing of $269.99 from March 15- March 31, 2024.

The B30 Pro delivers an unparalleled mobile experience that redefines affordability and performance. As the latest addition to our B series, which follows the success of the B20 and is now our 5G line, the B30 Pro represents the pinnacle of technological advancement within our brand. Here's what you get with the B30 Pro:

Unmatched Design and Durability: The seamless curved Dragontail front glass and Gorilla glass on the back provide scratch and damage resistance, ensuring durability.

Immersive Visual Experience: The 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers vibrant visuals and lifelike imagery.

Advanced 5G Technology: Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and WiFi 6 for lightning-fast speeds and enhanced security.

Professional-Grade Photography: Capture every detail with precision using the 108MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 32MP front camera.

Seamless Performance: Powered by Android™ 13 (Upgrade to Android™ 14) and advanced TSMC N6 (6nm-class) chip, the B30 Pro ensures smooth and efficient performance. Also comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB memory of capacity.

Long-Lasting Battery: With a 5000mAh battery and 30W fast charging capabilities, the B30 Pro keeps you connected throughout the day.

Don't miss your chance to experience the future of mobile technology. Order your B30 Pro today and take advantage of this exclusive offer. For more information, please visit https://nuumobile.com/ and @nuu_mobile on Instagram and NUU Mobile USA on Facebook.

About NUU:

NUU has been at the forefront of smartphone manufacturing for over 10 years. Since 2012, NUU has proudly produced Google-certified Android devices that marry quality with affordability. Our mission is simple: to provide customers with reliable mobile technology that meets their needs and budgetary constraints. With a steadfast commitment to customer privacy and security, all our phones undergo rigorous testing and are designed by our dedicated engineers in our cutting-edge factory. NUU has recently expanded its product development to include high-end smartphones equipped with advanced 5G technologies. This strategic move aims to revolutionize global connectivity and communication standards, offering users an unparalleled experience all while continuing our commitment to innovation.

Media Contact:

Mediafy Communications

Ph: (818) 465-5369

[email protected]

SOURCE NUU