NUU Partners with FC Dallas to Strengthen Community Engagement and Foster Growth

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUU, a trailblazer in innovative smart devices, proudly announces its official partnership with FC Dallas, a pivotal move aimed at fostering community engagement and bolstering grassroots support in its cherished hometown.

Beyond the game. Technology connects us. Building stronger communities together.

NUU extends its commitment to the local community by offering non-exclusive access in the "Smart Device" category, covering a range of products including smartphones and tablets. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in NUU's journey, emphasizing its dedication to enriching the lives of Dallas-area residents and soccer enthusiasts alike!

"We are thrilled to announce NUU's partnership with FC Dallas, marking an essential moment in developing greater connectivity not only within the Dallas area and among FC Dallas fans, but also in providing easier access to transformative technology for a wider audience," said Danny Sit, CEO of NUU. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring that advanced technology, that goes beyond the game, is accessible to all. By joining forces with FC Dallas, we aim to empower individuals to embrace the fact that technology connects us, while strengthening community ties through innovative solutions."

To demonstrate its commitment, NUU has established an activation fund dedicated to enhancing promotional efforts throughout the 2024 season. This fund underscores NUU's dedication to nurturing local talent and fostering meaningful connections within the North Texas community.

In addition to its official partner designation, NUU proudly assumes the role of Presenting Partner for the FC Dallas Foundation's Mobile STEAM Lab platform and Community Action Grants program. This strategic collaboration underscores NUU's unwavering commitment to promoting education, health and wellness within underserved communities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.

The partnership will be celebrated with a grand title night event on Saturday, April 27, against the Houston Dynamo FC. Join NUU from 6-7:30 pm at the North entrance of Toyota Stadium for an evening brimming with excitement and community camaraderie.

NUU invites everyone to join in celebrating this monumental partnership and embracing the transformative power of community and sportsmanship.

ABOUT NUU:

NUU has been at the forefront of smartphone manufacturing for over 10 years. Since 2012, NUU has proudly produced Google-certified Android devices that marry quality with affordability. Our mission is simple: to provide customers with reliable mobile technology that meets their needs and budgetary constraints. With a steadfast commitment to customer privacy and security, all our phones undergo rigorous testing and are designed by our dedicated engineers in our cutting-edge factory. NUU has recently expanded its product development to include high-end smartphones equipped with advanced 5G technologies. This strategic move aims to revolutionize global connectivity and communication standards, offering users an unparalleled experience all while continuing our commitment to innovation.

ABOUT FC DALLAS

FC Dallas is owned by Hunt Sports LLC and is committed to creating championship moments on and off the pitch. Since being purchased from Major League Soccer in 2003, FC Dallas has developed the 145-acre Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas where it plays its home matches. FC Dallas and its affiliates operate the MLS NEXT Academy, boys' and girls' youth programs as well as MLS NEXT Pro's North Texas SC. FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 while also winning the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2016.

