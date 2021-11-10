NUU Unveils its New B-Series Smartphones

"The B-series represents a key milestone for the direction we plan to take our latest flagships,'' said Danny Sit, CEO of NUU, Inc. "It was very important we offered our customers a polished look and feel as well as premium features." The B-series is unlocked and ready to use with your preferred GSM carrier, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and any associated MVNOs using those networks in the US, so customers can be sure to stay connected with those who mean the most to them. (CDMA Networks like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile are not compatible.)

Pre-Order Now For Exclusive Deals and Bundles

In the spirit of the holidays, NUU is offering limited-time exclusive discounts of $159.99 for the B15 and $129.99 for the B10, plus a 3-month extension on the warranty, from November 8th to the 17th. All devices come with a protective case to cushion against any accidental drops, a tempered glass protector to shield your screen from unwanted cracks and dust. Additionally, NUU's partnership with payment gateway Klarna® allows nearly anyone to put a B15 or B10 in their hands for 4 smaller, spread-out payments.

Introducing Next Level Power in the B15

The all-new B15 flagship boasts a gaming-class MediaTek Helio G88 processor and fast 90Hz display refresh rate that combine to deliver a fluid gaming performance. With the expansive and high-resolution 6.78" FHD+ display, it's an experience that's positively immersive, not only for gaming, but even running all social media apps, streaming the latest shows, or even working.

Not to be outdone, the B15's quad-camera system brings a big upgrade in performance over last year's G5, starting with the ultra-resolution 48 megapixel main camera, capturing every last detail in your photos. It's followed by an ultrawide-angle 5 megapixel sensor, a macro lens for super-close photography, and a bokeh sensors for portrait-styled photos. On the flipside, the 8 megapixel selfie camera boasts advanced functionality in the form of AI auto-calibration, beautification filters, and a professional photography mode.

Given the substantial performance of the B15, it's all supported by a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge capabilities, allowing users to take their day head-on without charging concerns. It's all secured through a sleek, side-mounted fingerprint reader, on a pure, stock version of the modern Android 11, and is available for just $199.99 (after the $159.99 pre-order promotion).

Expand Your View with the B10

Make way for the new B10, powered by MediaTek's powerhouse Helio P60 octa-core chipset and triple camera imaging system. The B10 excels at making lag a thing of the past, for editing photos, doing work, playing games, or kicking back with the latest episode of a favorite TV show.

When no detail can be spared, take super-high resolution photos with the B10's exceptional 48 megapixel rear main camera that allows an incredible amount of zooming into photos. For capturing more detail outside of the shot, there's the powerful 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, boasting a 127° field of view. If detail is needed close-up on a single object, the macro zoom camera and its 2.2mm focal length can handle that with ease.

Soak in a world beyond imagination with the B10's deluxe high definition punch hole 6.55" display with an 87% screen to body ratio, making it perfect for browsing the web for the next big adventure without worrying about potential gaps in performance. Trimmed with an elegant sleek bezel as well as a deep ocean blue or white metallic finish, users can be sure to make a statement without saying a word.

With all that's happening in the B10, it relies on a substantial 4,000mAh battery to provide all-day usage, and for securing one's privacy, there's the sleek side-mounted fingerprint sensor, conveniently located on the power key. The B10 is now available at just $149.99 (after the $129.99 pre-order promotion).

To learn more about the NUU B10 & B15, please visit: us.nuumobile.com

B10 Specifications System Android™ 11 Camera Rear: 48MP (Main) + 8MP (Wide Angle) + 2MP (Macro) Front: 8MP Processor MTK Helio P60 Octa-Core 2.0GHz Display 6.55" HD+ 1600x720 Battery 4,000mAh Memory RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB External Storage: microSD (up to 512GB) Network 4G B2/4/5/12/13/25/26/41/66/71 3G 850/1700/1900 GSM 850/900/1800/1900 Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Bluetooth 5.0 VoLTE & VoWiFi USB Type-C USB On-The-Go (OTG) Dual Sim Dual Standby 3.5mm Headset Jack Security Face Unlock Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor Dimensions 165.5x76.9 x9.2mm B15 Specifications System Android™ 11 Camera Rear: 48MP (Main) + 5MP (Wide Angle) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Bokeh) Front: 8MP Processor MTK Helio G88 Octa-Core 2.0Hz Display 6.78" FHD+ 2460x1080 + 90Hz refresh rate Battery 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging Memory RAM: 4GB Storage: 128GB External Storage: microSD (up to 512GB) Network 4G B2/4/5/12/13/25/26/41/66 3G 850/1700/1900 GSM 850/900/1800/1900 Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Bluetooth 5.0 VoLTE & VoWiFi USB Type-C USB On-The-Go (OTG) Dual Sim Dual Standby 3.5mm Headset Jack Security Face Unlock Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor Dimensions 169x76.9 x8.6mm

B-Series product shot and high-resolution images, please download at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1injy3HJq1ZWlZEJYnwWxV92mQNPd4J1s?usp=sharing

About NUU

NUU is an advanced mobility brand founded in 2010, with the goal of democratizing smartphone technology and empowering consumers. Since our inception, we've been steadily growing our capabilities in product development and distribution to produce beautiful, reliable, premium-quality products that offer similar functionality to much more expensive brands. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas and Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: Android and Google are registered trademarks of Google Inc.

SOURCE NUU Mobile

Related Links

http://us.nuumobile.com

